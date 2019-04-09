Netflix's 'Tales of the City' Teaser: Laura Linney Returns to San Francisco

The continuation of the series based on Armistead Maupin's novels also stars Olympia Dukakis and Ellen Page.

San Francisco's 28 Barbary Lane has aged quite gracefully in the first peek at Netflix's revival of Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City.

The streamer has released a teaser for the series, a continuation of the three miniseries based on Maupin's LGBTQ-themed novels that aired on PBS and Showtime starting in 1994. It's set to premiere June 7.

Laura Linney, Olympia Dukakis, Barbara Garrick and Paul Gross will all reprise their roles from the original; Ellen Page, Murray Bartlett (Looking), Charlie Barnett, Josiah Victoria Garcia and May Hong will also be series regulars.

The Netflix series moves the timeline ahead to the present (the previous miniseries had taken place largely in the 1970s) and finds Linney's Mary Ann returning to San Francisco after 20 years and reuniting with her daughter, Shawna (Page), and ex-husband Brian (Gross). She's drawn back into the orbit of Mary Ann Madrigal (Dukakis), her chosen family and a new generation of queer young residents at 28 Barbary Lane.

"There is no better reward in a person's life," Dukakis' Mary Ann says in the teaser, "than to see a building turn from walls of bricks to a nest of warm stories and warm hearts."

The original PBS miniseries offered ground-breaking portrayals of LGBTQ characters and attracted both controversy — some conservative lawmakers threatened to cut federal funding for PBS — and what were at the time the public broadcaster's highest ratings ever for a dramatic series. Showtime aired sequels More Tales of the City in 1998 and Further Tales of the City in 2001.

Showrunner Lauren Morelli (Orange Is the New Black) and executive producer and director Alan Poul have assembled a writing staff made up entirely of LGBTQ people: Andy Parker, Patricia Resnick, Marcus Gardley, Jen Silverman, Hansol Jung and Thomas Page McBee. Directors Silas Howard, Sydney Freeland, Stacie Passon and Kyle Alvarez are also members of the LGBTQ community.

Transgender people involved in the production include Garcia, recurring actors Jen Richards and Daniela Vega, McBee, Howard and Feeland.

Watch the teaser for Tales of the City below.