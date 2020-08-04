'Ratched': Watch the Trailer for Netflix's 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' Prequel

There won't be a season of American Horror Story on FX in fall 2020. Another Ryan Murphy series, Netflix's Ratched, may fill that void.

The trailer for the series, starring frequent Murphy muse Sarah Paulson, is filled with the kinds of creepy, lurid imagery that's an AHS signature. It's also befitting of the origin story of Mildred Ratched (Paulson), the villain of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest who is at the center of this story.

Set in 1947, Ratched follows Mildred as she seeks work at a psychiatric hospital in Northern California "where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind," per the show's official logline. "On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born."

Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, Sharon Stone, Jon Jon Briones, Finn Wittrock, Charlie Carver, Alice Englert, Amanda Plummer, Corey Stoll, Sophie Okenedo and Vincent D'Onofrio also star.

Ratched, which premieres Sept. 18, comes from Fox 21 TV Studios, as it was ordered before Murphy moved his overall deal from 20th Century Fox to Netflix. Evan Romansky created the series. Murphy, Ian Brennan, Paulson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Aleen Keshishian, Jacob Epstein, Jennifer Salt, Margaret Riley, Michael Douglas (who produced the 1975 film), Robert Mitas and Tim Minear executive produce.

Watch the trailer below.