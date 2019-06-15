TV Trailer Watch: 'Queen Sugar' Season 4 Sets Stage for Fiery Family Drama

Ava DuVernay's critically acclaimed drama returns to focus on the fallout of a controversial memoir from one of the Bordelon siblings.

Welcome to Trailer Watch, a regular feature that helps put the spotlight on series that may fly under the radar in the crowded Peak TV landscape. Each installment will explain what the show is and why it looks interesting. This week it's Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay's searing Southern-set family drama, Queen Sugar.

Based on Natalie Baszile's book of the same name, Queen Sugar has been breaking ground since it debuted on OWN in 2016. Created by DuVernay, the series has over its three seasons showcased a slate of all-female directors, a feat that has rarely (if ever) been achieved in television. It's a trend that DuVernay is continuing as the show returns for a fourth season with established and upcoming talent such as Cheryl Dunye (Dear White People), Numa Perrier (Jezabel, SMILF), Bola Ogun (The Dark Knight Rises), and Heidi Saman directing episodes in the newest season.

The family drama centers on the children of the Bordelon family after their father suffers a stroke. For Nova (Rutina Wesley), a passionate activist and writer, and her sister Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner), a working mother, the unexpected illness changes everything when the pair are drawn back to their home in Louisiana. Kofi Siriboe rounds off the family as their brother Ralph, a struggling single parent. Queen Sugar focuses on the three estranged siblings coming together in the wake of their father's death and the impact that it has on all of their lives.

Over three seasons the show has established a unique visual tone and an expectation among audiences of having challenging conversations that don't happen on most television shows. Whether exploring class disparity, gender, or police brutality, Queen Sugar doesn't shy away from the realities of American life, crafting an engaging family drama that doesn't focus solely on trauma and gives its characters the space to love, live, and make mistakes.

Entering the fourth season, the stakes are high as the trailer teases that Nova has released a shocking book based on the family and their fractious relationships. As her siblings read the manuscript, it becomes clear that many of the secrets that've been revealed throughout the show are about to be aired publicly and Nova's family clearly isn't happy about it.

The show has yet to break through at the Emmys or Golden Globes, but it has received NAACP Image Awards for outstanding drama series and writing for a dramatic series.

Queen Sugar airs at 9 p.m. Wednesdays on OWN.