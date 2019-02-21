'Twilight Zone' Trailer: Jordan Peele's CBS All Access Series Brings Eerie Vibe

The reboot of the classic Rod Serling anthology premieres in April on the streaming service.

CBS All Access has released a trailer for Jordan Peele's reboot of The Twilight Zone, which echoes the classic series and the otherworldly aesthetic it pioneered.

There's the iconic music, kicking in a little more than a minute into the clip, along with off-kilter images and snippets of dialogue indicating that the characters can't quite grasp what's happening to them. There's also a fast cut to Peele, who's narrating the show in addition to executive producing, that mimics the style of original series creator Rod Serling's on-camera appearances.

Clips from the episodes feature Adam Scott seeing a repeating number and attempting to piece together what happened; Sanaa Lathan wishing she could go back; Kumail Nanjiani worrying he somehow changed his life story; and John Cho appearing pensive from what looks like the Oval Office.

The trailer also reveals the presence of a few other actors not previously announced as part of the show's cast. Tracy Morgan asks another character, "You happy with your life? Don't you want it all?" There's also a brief shot of John Larroquette with Cho and Allison Tolman.

Peele and Simon Kinberg are executive producing The Twilight Zone with Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling, Rick Berg and Greg Yaitanes. It premieres April 1 with two episodes, and subsequent installments of the anthology will air on Thursdays starting April 11.

Watch the trailer above.