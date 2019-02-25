'The Village' Trailer: NBC Drama Aims Straight for the Heart (Exclusive)

The full-length trailer for NBC's drama The Village makes its intentions clear in the opening seconds: The first sequence shows a girl weaving a giant heart into a construction fence.

The trailer makes a full-bore attack on viewers' emotions as it introduces several of the show's characters with the uplifting "What Do You Love" by Seeb (featuring Jacob Banks) as the soundtrack. There's wounded veteran Nick (Warren Christie) and the dog who saved his life; Ava (Moran Atias), who's in court for some reason, and Ben (Jerod Haynes), a cop who vouches for her; Sarah (Michaela McManus), the single mother to heart-making teenager Katie (Grace Van Dien); elderly veteran Enzo (Dominic Chianese) and his young roommate Gabe (Daren Kagasoff); and building superintendent Ron (Frankie Faison) and wife Patricia (Lorraine Toussaint), whom he tells, "You're an organ in my body, woman. If you fail, I fail."

The series from creator Mike Daniels (Shades of Blue, The Vampire Diaries) and Universal TV is set to be part of NBC's Tuesday night lineup, where This Is Us and New Amsterdam play in similarly heartfelt territory. The Village premieres at 10 p.m. March 19 and will air following This Is Us for three weeks, then move to 9 p.m. starting April 9.

Watch the trailer below.