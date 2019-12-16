'Watchmen' Finale Hits Series Highs for First-Night Viewing

The HBO show is averaging more multiplatform viewers than any first-year series on the premium cabler in more than two years.

The finale of Watchmen brought in the HBO series' biggest same-day audience of the season.

Sunday's installment posted series highs in both on-air viewers (935,000) and multiplatform audience (1.6 million) for the show's debut night. Replays and streaming gave the first-night audience a 71 percent boost over the linear airing, a little behind the 87.5 percent lift for the series premiere (799,000 to 1.5 million) but consistent with other recent HBO series.

The premium cable outlet says the Watchmen finale also hit record highs for its digital debut — though HBO, like most other outlets, doesn't release complete streaming data.

Watchmen is averaging better than 7 million viewers per episode across all platforms to date, per HBO. Its initial audience for the season is 759,000, meaning it has gathered almost 90 percent of its viewership after the initial airing. (The 7 million figure is a cumulative one, measured from the series premiere on Oct. 20 through Sunday.)

Watchmen has brought in the biggest audience for the first season of an HBO show since Big Little Lies in early 2017.

The Damon Lindelof-created follow-up to the Alan Moore-Dave Gibbons comic is also a critical favorite, making numerous year-end lists before the finale even aired. Regina King heads a cast that also includes Tim Blake Nelson, Don Johnson, Jeremy Irons, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jean Smart and Louis Gossett Jr.