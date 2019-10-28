'Watchmen' Podcast: Inside the High-Flying Second Hour of Damon Lindelof's HBO Drama

The Hollywood Reporter's 'Series Regular' dives deep into week two of 'Watchmen,' with a closer look at Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' graphic novel for clues and callouts.

[This story contains spoilers for season one, episode two of HBO's Watchmen, "Martial Feats of Comanche Horsemanship," as well as Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' graphic novel on which the show is based.]

Series Regular, The Hollywood Reporter's weekly podcast dedicated to diving deep into hit TV shows.

Watchmen, the new HBO drama based on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' seminal graphic novel of the same name.

In their second episode, Wigler and Mazzaro hit the stage to discuss "Martial Feats of Comanche Horsemanship," which follows on the heels of the series premiere's harrowing final image: Judd Crawford (Don Johnson), dead and hanging from a tree, with a mysterious man (Louis Gossett Jr.) nearby as company. Angela Abar (Regina King) takes to the case right away on a few different fronts, taking the mystery man — eventually identified as Will, allegedly her grandfather — into private custody, while publicly joining her colleagues on a raid against Seventh Kavalry suspects in nearby Nixonville. By the end of the episode, Angela is prepared to bring Will in for official questioning; just as she makes the move, however, Will's "friends in high places" swoop down and snatch him and Angela's car right off the street, flying away toward parts unknown.

Angela's mission isn't the only major development of the week. Additional storylines and topics on Series Regular covered include:

• "The Watchmaker's Son," the revealing if not riveting stage play about Doctor Manhattan;

• "American Hero Story," and the clues about the increasingly present Hooded Justice;

• The White Night, a grisly event that comes into focus this week via Angela's flashbacks;

• Looking Glass' snacking habits, and how they align with another masked vigilante from the Watchmen world;

• The arrival of a certain senator with a prominent last name from the Watchmen canon;

And more!

Follow Wigler and Mazzaro on Twitter at @roundhoward and @acmazzaro, respectively, and send your questions and feedback to SeriesRegular@THR.com.

