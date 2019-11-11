'Watchmen' Podcast: How a Deadly New Mystery Ties Back to the Comic Book

The Hollywood Reporter's 'Series Regular' dives deep into week four of 'Watchmen,' with a closer look at Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' graphic novel for clues and callouts.

[This story contains spoilers for season one, episode four of HBO's Watchmen, "If You Don't Like My Story, Write Your Own," as well as the comic books from Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons on which the show is based.]

In "If You Don't Like My Story, Write Your Own," a new player enters the ring: Lady Trieu, played by Hong Chau, the Watchmen universe's latest billionaire with an eye on "saving" the world.

"Lady Trieu is so many things," Chau tells The Hollywood Reporter about playing the character. "She's really mysterious, and yet she's everywhere. Her company logo is everywhere. All of the townspeople know who she is, even if they haven't seen her. Getting to play a character like that was daunting, but also really fun. The thing I appreciate with Damon is he likes to deal in gray areas. This person isn't a good person or a bad person. That's how I approach the character. I don't think about her as being good or bad. She does have a very lofty goal: save the world. You either have to be a fool or a force of nature. During the course of the show, you will see both of those things."

In this week's Series Regular, the podcast covers:

• Lady Trieu's curious debut and her possible comic book connections;

• The arrival of "Lube Man";

• What Trieu and Will Reeves (Louis Gossett Jr.) are planning;

• The sudden uptick in egg imagery;

• What's next for Jeremy Irons' Adrian Veidt;

• Seriously, there's a character currently known as "Lube Man";

And more!

