Water-Park Competition 'Cannonball' Snags USA Series Order

The show from John de Mol's Talpa Media and ITV Entertainment is the latest addition to the cable network's unscripted lineup as it prepares for the loss of 'WWE Smackdown.'

USA is bringing another unscripted series into the pool.

The NBCUniversal-owned cable network has greenlit 10 episodes of Cannonball, a competition series centered on water park-like stunts (think Wipeout, but with a really big swimming pool). Based on a Dutch format and created by reality TV titan John de Mol (Big Brother, The Voice), the series is set to premiere in 2020.

"Cannonball is pure fun in the sun for the whole family to enjoy," Heather Olander, senior vp alternative development and programming at USA, said Wednesday in a statement. "Filled with splashes, laughs and friendly competition, we are all thrilled to add such an energetic series to our schedule."

The series is part of a growing roster of unscripted shows on USA, which will lose WWE Smackdown to Fox in the fall and has ramped up its alternative development in preparation for the loss. The cabler has also picked up a reboot of The Biggest Loser for 2020 to join current shows Temptation Island, Chrisley Knows Best, Growing Up Chrisley, Miz and Mrs. and The Radkes.

The interview show Straight Up Steve Austin, starring the former WWE champion, is also set to debut Aug. 12 following USA's remaining pro-wrestling show, Monday Night Raw.

Cannonball debuted in the Netherlands in 2015; versions of the show have also aired in the U.K. and Australia. The series is produced by Talpa Media USA and ITV Entertainment; de Mol, Shye Sutherland, Keith Geller, Bernie Schaeffer and Stijn Bakkers executive produce.

A clip from the U.K. version of the show is below.