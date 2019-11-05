TV Ratings: USA's 'Treadstone' Racks Up Huge Delayed Viewing Numbers

The second episode of the 'Bourne' franchise offshoot more than tripled its initial audience.

The first two episodes of Treadstone, USA Network's extension of the Bourne franchise, drew modest initial audiences: The series premiere on Oct. 15 brought in 647,000 viewers for its initial airing, and the second episode a week later dipped to 536,000.

The drama from Tim Kring (Heroes), however, has made huge gains in delayed viewing. The series debut nearly tripled its audience after seven days, growing to 1.84 million viewers. Episode two grew by a factor of more than 3 1/2, rising to 1.97 million and surpassing the premiere.

The show has also tripled its adults 18-49 rating over seven days, from an initial average of 0.14 for the first two episodes to 0.45. A lower starting point makes large percentage gains easier to achieve, but even so, it's extremely rare to see a series with an initial tune-in above 250,000 viewers make that kind of leap.

Treadstone's 1.43 million viewer gain wasn't large enough to make the top 20 for the week of Oct. 21 — it ranked 41st among all broadcast and cable shows for the week. The top of the charts is pretty similar to previous weeks, with This Is Us (+1.46 points) and Grey's Anatomy (+1.05) getting the biggest bumps in adults 18-49 and the former finishing second in viewers added (4.73 million) to The Good Doctor (4.99 million).

Below are the top 20 broadcast and shows (including ties) in seven-day gains for the week of Oct. 21-27.

Adults 18-49

Show Network Live +7 18-49 rating Change from live + SD % change from live + SD This Is Us NBC 3.03 1.46 93% Grey's Anatomy ABC 2.4 1.05 78% The Good Doctor ABC 1.79 0.97 118% The Walking Dead AMC 2.04 0.92 82% 911 Fox 2.43 0.9 60% New Amsterdam NBC 1.74 0.88 102% American Horror Story FX 1.49 0.87 140% Chicago PD NBC 1.99 0.84 73% Law & Order: SVU NBC 1.45 0.8 123% A Million Little Things ABC 1.63 0.77 90% The Rookie ABC 1.3 0.75 136% Chicago Fire NBC 1.94 0.7 56% Young Sheldon CBS 1.78 0.66 59% SWAT CBS 1.26 0.65 107% Mayans MC FX 1.02 0.65 176% Prodigal Son Fox 1.39 0.64 85% Survivor CBS 1.9 0.62 48% The Good Place NBC 1.21 0.61 102% NCIS CBS 1.7 0.59 53% Chicago Med NBC 1.74 0.57 49% SEAL Team CBS 1.23 0.57 86% Will & Grace NBC 1.08 0.57 112%

Total Viewers