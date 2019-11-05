12:10pm PT by Rick Porter
TV Ratings: USA's 'Treadstone' Racks Up Huge Delayed Viewing Numbers
The first two episodes of Treadstone, USA Network's extension of the Bourne franchise, drew modest initial audiences: The series premiere on Oct. 15 brought in 647,000 viewers for its initial airing, and the second episode a week later dipped to 536,000.
The drama from Tim Kring (Heroes), however, has made huge gains in delayed viewing. The series debut nearly tripled its audience after seven days, growing to 1.84 million viewers. Episode two grew by a factor of more than 3 1/2, rising to 1.97 million and surpassing the premiere.
The show has also tripled its adults 18-49 rating over seven days, from an initial average of 0.14 for the first two episodes to 0.45. A lower starting point makes large percentage gains easier to achieve, but even so, it's extremely rare to see a series with an initial tune-in above 250,000 viewers make that kind of leap.
Treadstone's 1.43 million viewer gain wasn't large enough to make the top 20 for the week of Oct. 21 — it ranked 41st among all broadcast and cable shows for the week. The top of the charts is pretty similar to previous weeks, with This Is Us (+1.46 points) and Grey's Anatomy (+1.05) getting the biggest bumps in adults 18-49 and the former finishing second in viewers added (4.73 million) to The Good Doctor (4.99 million).
Below are the top 20 broadcast and shows (including ties) in seven-day gains for the week of Oct. 21-27.
Adults 18-49
|Show
|Network
|Live +7 18-49 rating
|Change from live + SD
|% change from live + SD
|This Is Us
|NBC
|3.03
|1.46
|93%
|Grey's Anatomy
|ABC
|2.4
|1.05
|78%
|The Good Doctor
|ABC
|1.79
|0.97
|118%
|The Walking Dead
|AMC
|2.04
|0.92
|82%
|911
|Fox
|2.43
|0.9
|60%
|New Amsterdam
|NBC
|1.74
|0.88
|102%
|American Horror Story
|FX
|1.49
|0.87
|140%
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|1.99
|0.84
|73%
|Law & Order: SVU
|NBC
|1.45
|0.8
|123%
|A Million Little Things
|ABC
|1.63
|0.77
|90%
|The Rookie
|ABC
|1.3
|0.75
|136%
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|1.94
|0.7
|56%
|Young Sheldon
|CBS
|1.78
|0.66
|59%
|SWAT
|CBS
|1.26
|0.65
|107%
|Mayans MC
|FX
|1.02
|0.65
|176%
|Prodigal Son
|Fox
|1.39
|0.64
|85%
|Survivor
|CBS
|1.9
|0.62
|48%
|The Good Place
|NBC
|1.21
|0.61
|102%
|NCIS
|CBS
|1.7
|0.59
|53%
|Chicago Med
|NBC
|1.74
|0.57
|49%
|SEAL Team
|CBS
|1.23
|0.57
|86%
|Will & Grace
|NBC
|1.08
|0.57
|112%
Total Viewers
|Show
|Network
|Live +7 viewers (000s)
|Change from live + SD
|% change from live + SD
|The Good Doctor
|ABC
|10,530
|4,987
|90%
|This Is Us
|NBC
|11,785
|4,726
|67%
|New Amsterdam
|NBC
|9,564
|4,424
|86%
|Blue Bloods
|CBS
|11,163
|4,247
|61%
|Bull
|CBS
|10,145
|3,995
|65%
|The Rookie
|ABC
|7,151
|3,906
|120%
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|10,472
|3,825
|58%
|NCIS
|CBS
|15,066
|3,712
|33%
|911
|Fox
|10,197
|3,649
|56%
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|11,229
|3,352
|43%
|SWAT
|CBS
|7,049
|3,270
|87%
|NCIS: New Orleans
|CBS
|9,843
|3,194
|48%
|SEAL Team
|CBS
|7,604
|3,096
|69%
|FBI
|CBS
|11,900
|3,041
|34%
|Chicago Med
|NBC
|10,818
|2,976
|38%
|A Million Little Things
|ABC
|7,289
|2,906
|66%
|Grey's Anatomy
|ABC
|8,974
|2,861
|47%
|Law & Order: SVU
|NBC
|6,579
|2,843
|76%
|Young Sheldon
|CBS
|11,418
|2,753
|32%
|The Blacklist
|NBC
|6,247
|2,645
|73%
