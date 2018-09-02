This Week in TV: 'Kidding,' 'Rel' and More Season and Series Premieres

The week of Sept. 3 brings a host of big cable premieres and the first hints of the broadcast fall season.

Monday, Sept. 3 is Labor Day, the unofficial end of summer. Tuesday, Sept. 4 might as well mark the unofficial start of fall TV.

After a (relatively) quiet couple of weeks at the end of August, the first full week of September rolls in bearing almost three dozen season and series premieres. It's an especially big week for cable premieres as shows plant their flags a few weeks ahead of the broadcast networks kicking off their new seasons in earnest.

As the new TV season begins, The Hollywood Reporter is expanding its weekly look ahead to accommodate the accelerated pace of shows. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but this guide to the week ahead can point the way to some worthy options. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

On broadcast …

New: Fox will follow its first NFL regular-season doubleheader with the debut of its new comedy Rel (approximately 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Sunday, Sept. 9). Lil Rel Howery (Get Out, The Carmichael Show) stars as a newly divorced father who makes a fresh start in Chicago. Jess "Hilarious" Moore, Jordan L. Jones and Sinbad also star.

Four more newcomers: Comedy special Back to School Just for Laughs (9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, The CW); the annual Stand Up to Cancer telethon special (8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC, plus several cable channels); the Miss America competition (9 p.m. Sunday, ABC); miniseries The Miniaturist (9 p.m. Sunday, PBS).

Returning: Ready for some football? NBC hopes so. It has a pair of primetime games with the NFL season kickoff Thursday, Sept. 6 (Eagles-Falcons) and the first Sunday primetime contest (Packers-Bears). Both games are set to start at 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 PT.

On cable …

New: Kidding, Jim Carrey's first series since In Living Color, debuts at 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9 on Showtime. Carrey plays a children's TV host who is starting to have difficulty keeping his sunny on-air persona and his more complicated real life. Catherine Keener, Judy Greer and Frank Langella also star.

Four more newcomers: Miniseries The Bobby Brown Story, picking up after The New Edition Story (9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, BET); Mayans MC, Kurt Sutter's Sons of Anarchy spinoff (10 p.m. Tuesday, FX); The Purge, based on the movie franchise where all crime is legal one day a year (10 p.m. Tuesday, USA); and You, a thriller starring Penn Badgley based on a novel by Caroline Kepnes (10 p.m. Sunday, Lifetime).

Returning: Season two of The Deuce (9 p.m. Sunday, HBO) moves ahead about five years, with Candy (Maggie Gyllenhaal) now making adults films instead of just appearing in them; Vincent (James Franco) growing his businesses while still beholden to the mob; and Darlene (Dominique Fishback) still struggling to get her fair share.

Four more returnees: A new season of Property Brothers (9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, HGTV); season 13 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (10 p.m. Wednesday, FXX); season nine of Showtime's most-watched series, Shameless (9 p.m. Sunday); and the final voyage for The Last Ship (9 p.m. Sunday, TNT).

On streaming …

New: Netflix will try to extend its string of buzzy YA rom-coms with Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, starring Shannon Purser (Riverdale, Stranger Things) as a high-school student who plays Cyrano for a mean girl (Kristine Froseth) after a case of mistaken identity. It debuts Friday, Sept. 7.

Three more newcomers: Four-part German hostage drama 54 Hours (Thursday, Sept. 6, Sundance Now); docuseries First and Last, following people as they enter and leave a Florida jail (Friday, Netflix); and Six Dreams (Friday, Amazon), about players, coaches and an executive in Spain's LaLiga soccer league.

Returning: Iron Fist punches back onto Netflix for its second season Friday, featuring the debut of Alice Eve as Mary Walker, aka Typhoid Mary.

Two more returnees: Season two of family dramedy Atypical and season three of Spanish period drama Cable Girls both launch Friday on Netflix.

In case you missed it …

One Dollar has a novel conceit: It's a murder mystery that tells the story of the crime and people connected to it via a dollar bill that passes from person to person. Unfortunately, "clarity is not a strong suit" of the show, per THR's review. But if the premise intrigues you, early episodes are on CBS All Access.