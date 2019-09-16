'Wendy Williams Show' Renewed for Two More Seasons

The pickup follows a rocky year for the host, who took a four-month hiatus from the syndicated daytime talker for health reasons.

Wendy Williams will be staying on daytime TV through 2022.

On Monday, the same day the Wendy Williams Show kicked off its 11th season, producers Debmar-Mercury announced that her syndicated daytime talk show has been renewed for another two seasons by Fox Television Stations.

"I’m so excited to launch our 11th year by letting the world know I will continue to do what I love to do so much — and for a very long time," Williams said in a release announcing the news. "I want to tell Fox and all of our stations today how much their support and confidence means to me. They should know we will never stop working very hard to bring our dedicated Wendy Watchers and audience ‘co-hosts’ the freshest national daytime television!"

The renewal for Wendy Williams, produced and distributed by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, comes after a rocky year for its host, who took an extended hiatus from the show to focus on her health. Williams revealed last year that she was diagnosed with Graves' disease, an immune disorder that causes hyperthyroidism, and announced in December she was taking time off due to complications. Her hiatus followed an episode in which the host slurred her words and apologized to fans for a "less than stellar" show.

Williams returned from her TV break in March, and shortly after revealed that she had been living in a sober house. Season 10 wrapped in August, taking a month-long summer break.

“Wendy’s enduring demo strength is matched only by its unwavering support among our valued station partners," said Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus. "Fox, which has been there from the start, remains a big believer in the power of Wendy to deliver the goods and keep its important morning news block viewers from going anywhere.”

Williams' show arrives at a time when the syndication market has welcomed a ton of new entries from faces including Kelly Clarkson, Tamron Hall and Mel Robbins.