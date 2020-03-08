This Week in TV: 'Westworld,' 'On My Block,' 'Bachelor' Finale

A theme among the shows premiering in the week of March 9 is "long breaks coming to an end." One of cable's bigger shows is back after more than a year and a half, another Emmy-nominated cable show returns from a 14-month hiatus and a network unscripted show sees daylight for the first time in more than two years. All of that pales in comparison, however, to the six-year gap between seasons of Cosmos on National Geographic.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

Twenty-one months after it last aired on HBO, Westworld opens its third season on HBO and ventures much further into the world outside the park. Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) has arrived in near-future Los Angeles with hunting humans on her mind. A new character played by Aaron Paul joins up with her, and the trailer teases a confrontation between Dolores and Maeve (Thandie Newton).

Castmember Tessa Thompson told THR at the show's premiere that "in a weird way, [season three] feels like the premiere of the show again." Creators Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan were, of course, not very free with details about the coming season. Nolan did offer this: "One of the ideas at the end of the second season is that free will is maybe an illusion. We're excited to dig into that question more." Westworld debuts at 9 p.m. March 15.

Also on cable …

Returning: A full six years after Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey aired, follow-up Cosmos: Possible Worlds debuts at 8 p.m. Monday on National Geographic. Showtime's Black Monday (10 p.m. March 15) begins its second season 14 months after its first season premiered.

Final season: Tyler Perry's If Loving You Is Wrong begins its final run of episodes at 10 p.m. Tuesday on OWN.

New: The latest original series from Spectrum is Temple (Monday). The British import stars Mark Strong as a surgeon who runs an illegal medical clinic in abandoned tunnels of the London Underground, treating criminals while trying to find a cure for his wife's (Catherine McCormack) terminal illness.

On broadcast …

Finales: ABC's The Bachelor promises another most dramatic ending ever with a finale that stretches over two nights: 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday (watch a trailer below). Fox's 911: Lone Star (8 p.m.) and The CW's All American (8 p.m.) and Black Lightning (9 p.m.) all close their seasons on Monday.

Returning: It's been more than two years since NBC last aired its game show The Wall. That long hiatus ends with the third-season premiere at 7 p.m. March 15.

On streaming …

Returning: Season two of On My Block ended with the four main characters being abducted. Season three of Netflix's coming-of-age dramedy pays off that cliffhanger rather quickly — and soon gives Monse, Ruby, Jamal and Cesar a new mission. It premieres Wednesday.

Also returning: Netflix unveils new seasons of docuseries Dirty Money (Wednesday) and Spanish high-school drama Elite (Friday).

New: The latest Agatha Christie adaptation to land on Amazon is The Pale Horse (Friday), starring Rufus Sewell as an antiques dealer targeted by a seemingly supernatural killer.

In case you missed it …

Drug-trade drama ZeroZeroZero may not have an entirely new story to tell, but the continents-spanning series starring Andrea Riseborough, Dane DeHaan and Gabriel Byrne remains "quite watchable," according to THR critic Daniel Fienberg, thanks to strong direction and often stunning cinematography. It's streaming on Amazon.