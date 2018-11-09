'Westworld' Filming Location at Paramount Ranch Burns Down Due to Wildfire

The historic Western Town at Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills, California, that recently served as a filming location to Westworld, has burned down due to the Woolsey wildfire. The fire has grown to over 14,000 acres since it started yesterday, and is now threatening Malibu.

The HBO drama had used the set to shoot its Main Street scenes. In addition, the church that is featured in Westworld was actually built on the ranch. "Paramount Ranch was one of the locations used during seasons one and two of Westworld, in addition to the primary location at Melody Ranch in Santa Clarita," said an HBO rep in a statement. "Westworld is not currently in production, and as the area has been evacuated, we do not yet know the extent of the damage to any structures remaining there. Most importantly, our thoughts go out to all those affected by these horrible fires."

The National Park Service that oversees Paramount Ranch tweeted the news out on Friday.

We are sorry to share the news that the #WoolseyFire has burned Western Town at #ParamountRanch in Agoura. We do not have any details or photos, but it is our understanding that the structures have burned. This area is an active part of the incident and we cannot access it. pic.twitter.com/oC4n7KR8ZT — Santa Monica Mtns (@SantaMonicaMtns) November 9, 2018

Paramount Ranch's cowboy town has been a filming destination for several projects over the years. Some of the films include American Sniper, Norbit, The Love Bug and The Adventures of Tom Sawyer. From 1992 to 1997, it was used as the setting for the TV show Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman.

Sad for fans of @WestworldHBO and shows like Dr Quinn Medicine Woman, the Paramount Ranch western town movie set has burned to the ground in the Woolsey Fire @CBSLA #westworld #Woolseyfire pic.twitter.com/DhZWaGbr6g — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) November 9, 2018

In addition, the mansion used on ABC's Bachelor and Bachelorette program is burning in Agoura Hills amid the wildfires. The back patio is burning and the flames are moving toward the house, a franchise producer told The Hollywood Reporter on Friday afternoon. The lower house, which is often used as production headquarters, has been destroyed.

Derek Waters also posted on Instagram from King Gillette Ranch, in the Santa Monica Mountains, that Drunk History is shutting down production due to the fires. Production on the Comedy Central series is expected to resume Monday at a different location, as was previously planned.

Also, as of now, USA's Suits spinoff, which films in Santa Clarita, can see the fire from where they shoot but currently have no plans to shut down production. CBS' S.W.A.T., which also shoots in Santa Clarita, is far enough east that it's not affected by the fires. NCIS is also remaining in production on soundstages there.