'Westworld' Enlists Lena Waithe for Season 3

The Emmy-winning 'Master of None' writer-actress will join Aaron Paul as new additions for the upcoming cycle of the HBO drama, likely returning in 2020.

Lena Waithe is headed to HBO.

The Emmy-winning Master of None writer-actress is confirmed to appear in the third season of genre drama Westworld. The nature of her commitment — guest star, recurring or regular — is unclear as in typical Westworld fashion, details are being kept close to the vest.

Waithe, who exec produces Showtime's The Chi and BET's recently renewed Boomerang, joins Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) as big-name additions to season three. The series from showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan is expected to return for its third cycle in 2020 and is currently in production.

Waithe joins a Westworld production that includes stars Ed Harris, Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright and Thandie Newton, who all sources say, received big raises for the upcoming third season.

Joy and Nolan have promised a "radical shift" for the series in season three.

"I'm excited to explore the idea of host as guests, as Bernard and Dolores are guests now," star Wright told THR shortly after the season finale, speculating about Bernard's future, as well as the show's own new direction. "The mirror reflection seems that it's turned on this new [incarnation of] Westworld, and that is the human world. I think the exploration now of [pretending to be] human inside this world as hosts could be rich territory. Once again, it seems there's a possibility, again, without having read one word of season three, that the worlds are turned upside down and inside out once more."