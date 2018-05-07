Welcome to The Raj: The New 'Westworld' Park, Explained

[This story contains spoilers for season two, episode three of HBO's Westworld, called "Virtù e Fortuna."]

Shogun World, step aside: there's a new park in… er, the park.

Ever since Westworld concluded its first season, fans have waited eagerly to visit the lands outside of the wild west theme park — specifically, Shogun World, originally (and wrongly) referred to by many as "Samurai World," glimpsed by Maeve (Thandie Newton) when the super-sentient host attempted to escape into the "real" world. At long last, Maeve and Shogun World have collided again, thanks to the final moments of season two's third episode, "Virtù e Fortuna." But the long-awaited reunion was overshadowed by the introduction of a new park: The Raj.

The Raj, also known as "Park Six," is the third distinct location in the fictional theme park at the heart of the HBO drama. It was first teased as early as the very first season two trailer, released at Comic-Con in 2017, after only a single week of production. In the short but impressive reel, viewers were treated to the scene of Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright) standing over a deceased tiger. Many onlookers, yours truly included, wrongly believed the tiger was an early sign of a creature found in Shogun World. The season two premiere, however, quickly threw that theory in the trash, based on a throwaway line from Luke Hemsworth's Ashley Stubbs.

"We have Bengals in Park Six," he said, standing next to Bernard, looking at the same animal carcass that had been on Westworld viewers' radars for almost a year. "We've never had a stray cross park borders."

Before season two launched, DelosDestinations.com (the official in-universe website for Westworld and surrounding parks) listed Westworld and Shogun World as parks one and two, with four other parks mentioned (albeit not by name) for a grand total of six parks. As of this past episode, Park Six has received an official name on the site: "The Raj."

Named after and inspired by the British Raj which saw colonial rule over India, The Raj is described on its own dedicated site as follows: "आइये और अनुभव कीजिए , समय के साथ खोये हुए स्थान की भव्यताऔर प्रेम को । If being pampered by our world-class spa isn't your cup of Darjeeling Tea, the park's jungles and mountains are your only chance to glimpse magnificent beasts long vanished from your world." The first sentence translates from Hindi into English as follows: "Come and experience, the grandeur and love of the lost place over time."

The Raj's purpose seems to be a mixture of relaxation and sight-seeing, then, filled with beasts from another place and time. On the surface, it's another clue about the time period in which Westworld takes place. Whatever the state of the universe outside of the parks, we're dealing with a world where Bengal tigers, elephants and other "magnificent beasts" have not only "vanished," but have been gone for a "long" time. As we're still working to figure out what exactly the Delos Board has in mind for the host technology beyond its present use as an entertainment attraction (blackmail remains a leading theory), it's worth pondering the company's interest in resurrecting long-gone "beasts" as either sport for the wealthy, potentially as food sources, and other forms of "natural" resources.

In terms of the park itself, we know a few details based on the opening scene of episode three. For one, it's ruled by a "governor," one who tends to invite guests along for new narratives; it attracts guests who are keen on hunting, such as Nicholas (Neil Jackson) and Grace (Katja Herbers), the two humans at the heart of the sequence; the Bengal tigers lurk at "the edge of the park," where things are "a bit mad" and "a bit dangerous." The edge of The Raj, for what it's worth, rubs right up against the edge of Westworld, based on Grace (and the tiger) being able to cross from one park into the next on foot.

What's more, we know one more thing about The Raj: it's equipped with killer musicians. ("Killer" is a poor word choice, given the violent behavior the hosts are currently exhibiting.) Once again, series composer Ramin Djawadi delivers another memorable cover song in the form of the White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army," rendered with The Raj's instrumentation. Listen to the cover in the video below:

What did you think of The Raj, and what are your expectations about the park for the weeks ahead? List your theories in the comments below, and keep checking THR.com/Westworld for more coverage all season long.