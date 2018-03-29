'Westworld' Debuts Season 2 Trailer: "The Reckoning Is Here"

The HBO drama returns April 22 with the first of 10 new episodes.

Stand in front of your nearest internet-connected device of choice, freeze all motor functions and feast your eyes: The official season two Westworld trailer has arrived for your viewing pleasure.

The second season of the HBO series from showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy premieres on April 22, promising to expand on the very elaborate narratives already in play. A few choice examples:

• Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) is becoming self-aware and is leading a violent host uprising against the human guests.

• Maeve (Thandie Newton) is achieving similar levels of consciousness, dead set on saving someone from her past.

• Teddy (James Marsden) is watching in awe as his beloved Dolores becomes Wyatt, the person he's been programmed to loathe.

• Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) is caught between a rock and a hard place: After living his entire life thinking he was a human, he recently learned that he's actually a host, and must now forge a new path forward.

• The Man in Black (Ed Harris), recently revealed as an older and more vengeful version of William (Jimmi Simpson), now stands at the center of what he always wanted — a game with real stakes — while nursing a bullet wound to the shoulder.

And those are just the headlines. It's not accounting for some of the smaller mysteries still in play: Elsie (Shannon Woodward) disappearing, Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) similarly falling out of sight, Sizemore (Simon Quarterman) and Charlotte (Tessa Thompson) whiffing on their mission to smuggle a data-rich host out of Westworld, and more.

Oh, and there's the small matter of park co-founder Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins) taking a bullet to the head at the end of the first season.

All of those threads are set for further weaving in season two, and the road toward that tapestry begins in the trailer (and that song that will be stuck in your mind all day is Nirvana's "Heart-Shaped Box" by series composer Ramin Djawadi).

What did you think of the new Westworld trailer? Sound off in the comments section, and keep following THR.com/Westworld for more coverage.