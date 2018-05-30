'Westworld': Old Friends Reunite in New Season 2 Photos

[This story contains spoilers through season two, episode six of HBO's Westworld, "Phase Space."]

“An old friend once told me something that gave me great comfort. Something he’d read. He said that ‘Mozart, Beethoven, and Chopin never dead. They simply became music.’ So I hope you will enjoy this last piece very much.”

These were the last words of Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins) at the Delos gala before he died at the hands of Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood). The aforementioned final piece has played out over the course of the past six episodes of Westworld’s second season, and suffice it to say the reception may not be what he hoped. The host revolution led by Dolores has had board members running for their lives, with many, many casualties as a result.

It’s proper that we find the man who compared himself to classical music geniuses sitting at a piano at the end of season two’s most recent episode, “Phase Space.” After making his way into the Mesa, Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and Elsie (Shannon Woodward) discover that something is interfering within “the Cradle,” a backup system for hosts, which is preventing anyone from being able to tamper with the code and revert things to normal. It turns out it may be more of a someone than a something, as when Bernard places himself in the Cradle to get a look at the inhibitor, he finds his old boss.

Ford’s appearance here not only is a welcome return for Hopkins, many of whom felt he would not appear again after his death in the season one finale but also presents a particular problem for Bernard. A host masquerading as a human, he has been given the task to break down the walls of the Cradle, allowing Elsie and other members of the Q.A. team to get into the system and nip the revolt in the bud. But having the thing that he needs to destroy exist in the form of his mentor can make this goal difficult. Ford could convince him that not bringing these violent delights to a violent end would ultimately benefit his fellow hosts. Or even worse, he could get trapped in the Cradle, left to be a consciousness floating around without a body.

What further complicates this relationship is the assumed dominance Ford has, even post-mortem. Much like a musical motif, his presence has been felt throughout the park proper, such as through several hosts talking directly with the Man in Black (Ed Harris) about his new game. Though he has regarded Bernard as an “old friend,” even when he saw him in the Mariposa at the end of “Phase Space,” he lets it known that he is still in control. Near the end of season one, he commanded Bernard to kill his lover and former Head of Q.A. Theresa Cullen (Sidse Babett Knudsen). He also had him shoot himself in the head, an injury that had ramifications in the first half of this season when it puts his health in critical condition. It’s unknown whether Ford still has these controlling capabilities without his physical form. But if he does, the posture in the photo above is an excellent microcosm of how their relationship will continue to play out now that they have reunited. Though Bernard is the one standing, Ford is the one with the status.

“Les Écorchés,” the title of the episode, refers to an anatomical figure depicted with the skin removed to show the inner workings of its muscles and how they interact. Indeed, with several revelatory scenes over the past few episodes, it seems Westworld is starting to pull back its narrative flesh, see how the various muscles of characters are working with and against each other. Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) looks on incredulously in the Mesa, which is feeling less like his domain with the introduction of the Q.A. reinforcements headed by Coughlin (Timothy V. Murphy).

Meanwhile, within the park itself, we see the Man in Black with an expression on his face we rarely see: concern. Perhaps his daughter Emily (Katja Herbers) caught up to him after he abandoned her shortly after promising he would leave Westworld with her. Or maybe his rendezvous with Ghost Nation has put him in a corner that he cannot fight his way out of.

Read on for additional photos from the episode, including stills of Maeve (Thandie Newton), Elsie, and Charlotte (Tessa Thompson).

How do you think Ford’s presence will complicate Bernard’s goal of getting the Cradle back in order? Sound off in the comments below and keep an eye out on THR.com/Westworld for more coverage.