'Westworld' Photos Head Deep Into Ghost Nation Territory

The mysterious hosts are at the heart of the next new episode of the HBO drama, titled "Kiksuya."

The Ghost Nation tribe has been a part of the fabric of HBO's Westworld from the very beginning, though their exact role in the narrative remains unclear. Are they friend or foe? Depends on who you ask.

In the first season, Ghost Nation was set up in an adversarial context, engaged in battle against the likes of Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), William (Jimmi Simpson) and Lawrence (Clifton Collins Jr.) at one point. Members of the secretive tribe were responsible for abducting Ashley Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) near the end of the season as well. But in season two, the most enigmatic group of hosts in the park started emerging in a potentially more benevolent light, rounding up human beings and keeping them far away from the rebellious hosts.

"You only live as long as the last person who remembers you," Akecheta, played by Fargo alum Zahn McClernon, told Stubbs at the midpoint of episode four. Sounds like wise words indeed, and that wisdom looks likely to receive some clarification in the coming episode: "Kiksuya," directed by Uta Briesewitz, and featuring McClernon in a central role.

The official "Kiksuya" preview made it clear that Ghost Nation would stand front and center in the coming episode, and newly released photos only serve to further that narrative. In fact, of the five photos from the episode released thus far, all of them center on Akecheta and others from his unique corner of Westworld, including characters played by Martin Sensmeier and Julia Jones.

What does Westworld stand to gain from diving deep into Ghost Nation's history and customs? A lot, depending on how it plays out. While it comes at a curious time in the season's arc, given the recent assault on the Mesa and the currently nebulous fate of characters like Maeve (Thandie Newton) and the Man in Black (Ed Harris), Ghost Nation potentially represents a faction with it own understanding of consciousness and its own set of beliefs about how the hosts should exist moving forward.

In terms of potential reveals, keep in mind that the very first person we see Dolores kill in season two is a member of Ghost Nation. "Not all of us deserve to make it to the Valley Beyond," she told the man as she gunned him down in cold blood. Will we see the other side of that violent act, and if so, will we come to understand why Dolores and Ghost Nation are in apparent opposition?

Then there's the matter of Akecheta, "the first of us," as he was described back in "The Riddle of the Sphinx." Photos make it clear that we'll see the man in the context of the park, but the very first time we met him, Akecheta was dressed up in business attire, seducing Logan (Ben Barnes) in an effort to gain Delos' support of the park, on behalf of Ford (Anthony Hopkins) and Arnold (Jeffrey Wright). The deep dive into Ghost Nation territory, and therefore into Akecheta, provides an opportunity for the show to dive even deeper into that long ago era.

We're just days away from the answers to exactly what lies ahead in "Kiksuya." Until then, feast your eyes on new photos from the coming episode, laid out below:

Sound off with your expectations for the new Westworld episode in the comments section below, and keep checking THR.com/Westworld for more coverage.