'Westworld' Finale Podcast: One Last Voyage Into the Valley Beyond

[This story contains full spoilers for the season two finale of HBO's Westworld, "The Passenger."]

According to Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), not everyone deserves to make it to the Valley Beyond — and true to her word, not everyone did.

The season two finale of HBO's Westworld, "The Passenger," culminated in all forces riding toward the fabled location, which ended up serving multiple purposes. The Forge, as it's known, was revealed as the site of the top secret Delos operation, launched by the Man in Black (Ed Harris), in pursuit of digital immortality. It was also where another project was housed: a digital realm called "The Sublime," where hosts would be able to upload their consciousnesses and shed their mortal skins, free from the harm of man forever.

Not everyone wound up in this "Valley Beyond," and those who did make it, may never be seen or head from again: Teddy (James Marsden), Akecheta (Zahn McClarnon) and countless other hosts lucky enough to pass into this new state of existence. Westworld creator and co-showrunner Lisa Joy has stated that the Sublime is akin to heaven for the hosts, a place we may not see again on the show. But as the series embarks into the great unknown for its third season, should we really rule out a return trip to the Valley Beyond?

The future of Westworld is very much at the heart of the final edition of "Welcome to Westworld," the weekly podcast collaboration between The Hollywood Reporter and Post Show Recaps. The plus-sized finale edition of the podcast covers the issue of the Valley Beyond, as well as the following topics:

• Making sense of the Man in Black post-credits scene;

• How entering the real world changes the game for season three;

• The reveal that Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) is secretly a host;

• Eulogies for the deceased characters like Elsie (Shannon Woodward) and Sizemore (Simon Quarterman);

• Predicting how characters like Maeve (Thandie Newton) and Hector (Rodrigo Santoro) will come back to life;

• And more!

