'Westworld' Sets the Stage For Another Emotional Deep Dive

"Tell me the truth. Tell me one true thing."

It's what the Man in Black (Ed Harris) has searched for all this time: the truth. And it's the one thing he's refused to reveal in his dealings with Juliet, the daughter of James Delos (Peter Mullan), sister of Logan (Ben Barnes) and mother of Emily (Katja Herbers).

Westworld watchers know how the story between William and Juliet ends: the Man in Black's wife dies of suicide, with Emily blaming her father for her mother's death. But how did such a dark incident come to pass? That question stands ready for an answer in the coming episode of the series, "Vanishing Point," as made clear by the official preview for season two's penultimate hour.

"No one else sees it, this thing in me," the Man in Black intones, mournful music playing softly beneath his words. "Even I didn't see it at first. Then one day, it was there. This stain, invisible to everyone... except you."

The Man in Black deep dive is set to continue the emotional momentum of Westworld season two, as the HBO drama from Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy just delivered its most moving episode yet: "Kiksuya," focused on Akecheta (Zahn McClarnon) of the Ghost Nation tribe. Over the course of that hour, viewers gained a new appreciation for Akecheta, his people and his cause. Will a similar about-face occur between the audience and the Man in Black? It feels likely, especially given what Harris himself has previously stated about his character's arc this season.

"I see him as a protagonist," the actor told THR earlier this season, following the Man in Black's heroic actions in "Riddle of the Sphinx." "To me, he's a good guy, particularly in this season, in terms of what he's trying to do. I think his objectives are actually quite morally appropriate and sound."

Watch the Man in Black make strides into the realm of heroism in the preview for "Vanishing Point," viewable below.

What are your expectations for the penultimate episode of the season? Sound off in the comments below and keep checking THR.com/Westworld for more.