Week in 'Westworld': Season 2 Hits Hollywood, Fake Spoilers Revealed and More

It's almost time to go back online.

After nearly a year and a half off the air, Westworld is primed for a comeback, with season two launching April 22 on HBO. All season long, The Hollywood Reporter will bring you analysis of the show's twisting-and-turning narrative, complete with cast and creator interviews, theory roundups from across the web, podcasts, and our own deep dives into the stories of the hosts.

Before the season returns, a quick primer on where the show left off: Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and her fellow hosts have begun the journey toward consciousness, some of them more advanced than others, and all at the expense of the safety of the park's guests. In the season finale, Dolores activated one of her old builds, a killer called Wyatt, and proceeded to murder not only park founder Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins) — seemingly at his own behest, at that — but also various human guests, all while her lover Teddy (James Marsden) watched on in equal parts horror and awe.

Other host updates: Maeve (Thandie Newton) embarked on a journey of her own, nearly leaving the park but instead opting to stay behind in order to search for her daughter. For his part, Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) was revealed to be a secret host, unbeknownst to himself, modeled after Ford's late partner Arnold Weber. In non-host news, there's another man in the park: the Man in Black (Ed Harris), alias William (Jimmi Simpson), ready and eager to engage Westworld's new status quo now that the safety is off and real stakes have been raised.

Entering season two, chaos has descended upon the parks — and that's "parks," plural, as the first season finale revealed the existence of at least one other robot playground in addition to Westworld proper: Shogun World. There are at least four other parks within the universe, yet to be revealed.

With a handle on those basics, Westworld viewers should be primed and ready to go for the season premiere. For anyone who feels they need an even closer look at what's come before and what lies ahead, you're advised to peruse our coverage of the past week in Westworld:

