'Westworld' Teases a Disturbing Nightmare Ahead in "Riddle of the Sphinx"

Westworld is going back inside the hatch.

The season two premiere heavily featured Jeffrey Wright in different moments in time, potentially even as different characters: Arnold, perhaps, but certainly Bernard, the scientist and host behavior expert who was shockingly revealed as a host himself. Among the most notable scenes in his very busy premiere episode, Bernard's place inside a secret bunker stands near the top of the list, thanks in large part to the arrival of some disturbing new robots known as "drone hosts," humanoid sentinels devoid of faces, color and personality.

Based on photos for the next new episode of the series, "The Riddle of the Sphinx," the drone hosts are rearing their heads once more, with one standing very close to Wright as Bernard — unless, again, it's Arnold. (This show is occasionally very complicated.) What could be the reason for Bernard to cross paths with these strange creatures again? The answer will manifest soon, as will a brand new dose of nightmare fuel.

One of the people who holds the answer to not only the aforementioned question, but all of the Westworld questions, is Lisa Joy, who co-created the series alongside her spouse and fellow showrunner Jonathan Nolan. For the first time in the series, Joy is set to step behind the camera as director in the upcoming "Riddle of the Sphinx," depicted in the photo above with camera operator Chris Haarhoff. During a Reddit AMA ahead of the season two premiere, Joy opened up about her experience directing this season:

"It was wonderful. The cast and crew are a like a family of fellow meticulous perfectionists. They really give a shit about each other. And the show. And you could feel that energy on set. There's nothing better for a director. I joked with Jonah that [I've] always been too uncoordinated and asthmatic to play team sports -- but this year, directing, I finally understood that camaraderie because of the way everyone rallied. When I sat down with Ed [Harris] to talk to him about his character in the episode I told him I might be a first time director and I couldn't guarantee I'd get everything right but I could guarantee I would be the most prepared director he's ever worked with. I had a really specific vision and look I wanted; really planned out visual motifs; and certain camera movements I thought would be vital in setting the tone for what is a somewhat tonally different episode. But half the fun was looking at the tiny nuances and shades of life the actors were bringing to their performances and just turning to my DP and saying 'catch that, there's some magic happening there.'"

In regards to that aforementioned "magic" and those conversations with Ed Harris, the Man in Black himself clearly has a central role to play in Joy's upcoming episode, seen here wearing his gunslinging best. And he's not the only gunslinger along for the ride in this week's installment...

...as Major Craddock, played by Jonathan Tucker, is set to rear his head once more. One imagines the Man in Black and Major Craddock have a lot to catch up on, given a mutual enemy they have in common: Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood).

