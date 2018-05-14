'Westworld' Pulls the Curtain Back on Shogun World

The highly anticipated park is at the heart of the preview for season two's fifth episode, "Akane No Mai."

A long time ago, before she started her journey toward consciousness in earnest, Maeve Millay (Thandie Newton) used to tell a story about coming to America — a story that was exactly that: a fabrication, concocted by the powers that be at Westworld.

The story goes, at least in part: "When I finally set foot back on solid ground, the first thing I heard was that goddamn voice. And it followed me all the way over. Do you know what it said? It said, 'This is the new world. And in this world, you can be whoever the fuck you want.'"

The story itself isn't repeated word for word in the trailer for the next episode of Westworld, called "Akane No Mai," but it's close. And that's not all; Maeve isn't the one retelling the story. It's someone else: the titular Akane, played by Rinko Kikuchi. For her part, Maeve is around for the moment, and is able to complete Akane's words — and what's more, she completes the words in Japanese.

What's with the parallel storylines between Maeve and this complete stranger? And what's with Maeve speaking fluently in another language? Those are two of the big questions on the board after watching the preview for the coming Westworld, which makes at least one thing very clear: we're about to head into Shogun World, in a deep and immersive way. Fans have awaited this moment since the series first introduced the concept in the season one finale, and now, there's little time left to wait.

See what else lies ahead at Shogun World — including our first sighting yet of Hiroyuki Sanada's character, as well as Maeve talking about discovering "a new voice" — in the preview below.

