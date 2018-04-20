'Westworld' Stars Preview Season 2 Premiere: "Expect the Unexpected"

Evan Rachel Wood promises "looming tension" and "ultimate anarchy" when Dolores and the other hosts bring themselves back online this Sunday (April 22).

"These violent delights..."

It only takes three more words to close out one of the most iconic phrases associated with Westworld, set to make its grand return to HBO on April 22 after almost a year and a half off the air. When season two debuts, viewers will immediately be thrust into a violent new status quo, albeit one without an imminent violent end: Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) is on the warpath against humankind, Maeve (Thandie Newton) is embarking on a quest of her own, while the guests unlucky enough to be visiting the park at the time of this revolution are simply trying to stay alive.

What else happens in the season ahead? The cast and crew involved with the show are much happier to speak about what's not happening this season, given the high level of secrecy surrounding the narrative from co-creators and married duo Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

But much as how the aforementioned phrase can be broken down into two three-word phrases ("...have violent ends," for those who don't remember the rest of the saying), the minds behind the new season can easily provide three words — or three syllables, in one case — to describe what's coming up in "Journey Into Night," the name of the season two premiere.

Here are the words the cast tells THR viewers will be chewing on once the dust settles on the season premiere:

Patrick Cage ("Phil," a newcomer this season): "What the fuck?"

Leonardo Nam ("Felix," Maeve's favorite lab tech): "Freedom, mind-blowing, and meditate."

Ptolemy Slocum ("Sylvester," Maeve's least favorite lab tech): "Survival, reaping-what-you-sow, and deconstruction."

Clifton Collins Jr. ("Lawrence," the Man in Black's ride-or-die wing man): "Bad-ass-ery."

Ben Barnes ("Logan," William's hedonistic brother-in-law): "Exciting, prideful and rewarding."

Simon Quarterman ("Sizemore," the narcissistic narrative director): "Fun, celebrations, and mad."

Evan Rachel Wood ("Dolores," the revolutionary host): "Looming tension, reconciliation, and ultimately anarchy."

Louis Herthum ("Abernathy," Dolores' father): "Expect the unexpected."

Lisa Joy (executive producer and co-creator): "Holy. Fucking. Shit."

Jonathan Nolan (executive producer and co-creator): "Can't top that."

Having seen the premiere episode, Joy and Nolan's back-and-forth reply certainly feels like an apt way to describe what's in store for "Journey Into Night," particularly the closing moments. Those moments will unfold for viewers far and wide when Westworld brings itself back online on April 22.

What are your expectations for the season two premiere? Sound off in the comments section below, and keep checking THR.com/Westworld for more coverage.