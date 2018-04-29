'Westworld' Must-See Moment: How Will The Long-Awaited "Reunion" Play Out?

Finally, two of the most powerful figures in Westworld are set for a collision.

Right now, as the rest of the hosts are in the process of waking up to their true reality, two individuals stand tall at the center of their respective mazes: Maeve (Thandie Newton), the former madame of the Mariposa Saloon, on a mission to find her daughter; and Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), powered by a killer instinct and a determination to enact violent ends on her human oppressors.

In the past, we've seen Dolores and Maeve cross paths only once: early in the second episode of the series, "Chestnut." The two women rubbed shoulders in the center of Sweetwater, with Dolores uttering the words that seemingly kickstarted Maeve's journey toward consciousness: "These violent delights have violent ends."

Now, ten episodes later, Dolores and Maeve are about to collide again. Photos for this week's episode, "Reunion," see the two hosts meeting together in the middle of the open plains, joining up for a fireside chat. As the two of the individuals most at the forefront of the story, the reunion between Dolores and Maeve ranks high as one of the most anticipated events of the season. But how is it going to play out?

Given their respective paths, it's easy to imagine Dolores and Maeve not quite seeing eye-to-eye on how to deal with their present situation. Here are a few ways we can see the scene playing out:

• In one corner, we have someone who has proven to be ruthlessly efficient when it comes to gunning down and destroying her enemies. In the other corner, we have… well, someone who still meets that description, but also has the ability to control hosts with simple voice commands: Maeve. If Maeve doesn't like what she's hearing from Dolores, in other words, all she needs to do to change the tone of the conversation is utter the right words.

• Shogun World is in Maeve's future, based on what we've seen in various trailers for the season ahead. Will Maeve's meeting with Dolores somehow lead toward that as-yet undiscovered corner of the park — and if so, could Dolores ride alongside Maeve into this uncharted territory?

• Both Dolores and Maeve are seen in the photos for this week's episode, but what about their current companions: Angela (Talulah Riley) and Teddy (James Marsden) for Dolores, and Hector (Rodrigo Santoro) and Sizemore (Simon Quarterman) for Maeve? We see Teddy in the photo featuring Maeve and Dolores, so how about the rest? Are they involved in the scene as well? And if so, could we see some of these players swapping sides? Hector and Teddy might be wise to switch teams; killing lots of humans seems more up Hector's alley, while Teddy's sensitive soul is better equipped for Maeve's rescue mission.

• Adding to the above, if Sizemore is indeed in this scene, fans of the character (all five of you) might want to brace themselves for an ugly turn of events. Unless he's firmly under Maeve's protection, Sizemore seems like the exact type of person Dolores is going to want to gun down.

Combine all of the aforementioned points together, and add in one more — that Maeve wants nothing more than to find her daughter, while Dolores wants nothing more than worldwide domination — and it feels unlikely that the two stories are about to tie all the way together. But even if that's the case, the fact that these two ships are about to pass each other in the night should tell us big things about their respective journeys, not to mention the greater story of their inevitable full-on collision.

Knowing that Maeve and Dolores are about to meet again, what are your predictions for their first interaction since season one? Sound off in the comments section below, and keep checking THR.com/Westworld for more coverage.