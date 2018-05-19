Week in 'Westworld': Everything to Know Before Shogun World

"We've managed to slip evolution's leash now, haven't we? We can cure any disease, keep even the weakest of us alive. One fine day perhaps we shall even resurrect the dead — call Lazarus from his cave."

Who knew that these words from the late Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins) would prove so prophetic? In the latest episode of Westworld, "The Riddle of the Sphinx," it was revealed that Delos has indeed been working on technology meant to extend human mortality via host technology, much like Ford's quote predicted. We also know that Ford tasked Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) with a similar project of his own — and these are just some of the major reveals at the heart of the action-packed, plus-sized episode.

Given how much content was packed into "Riddle of the Sphinx," we've spent the past week picking apart all of the major developments. Catch up on all of that in the stories linked below, with time to spare before the next new episode of the series: "Akane No Mai," the show's long-awaited journey into Shogun World.

• "Riddle of the Sphinx" Recap: What's the secret experiment at the heart of the park? Consider the answer at least partly delivered. Who was that mysterious woman from The Raj? Another question answered, this one definitively, with plenty of room to grow. Really, the Lisa Joy-directed episode stands out as one of the very densest Westworld installments yet, and our recap digs into it all.

• Katja Herbers Explains Her Character's Real Purpose: "She's on a Mission": For a short period of time, we knew her as Grace. Now, we know her as someone else: Emily, the daughter of the Man in Black. In this THR interview, star Katja Herbers talks about her reaction to finding out the true story behind Emily, and what's next now that she's reunited with her father.

• Ed Harris on the Man in Black's Shocking Moment of Heroism: Speaking with THR, the veteran actor reveals the one thing he knew for certain before heading into season two: "I knew I was going to have a lot more damage done to me this year." Harris opens up about the damage he dishes out in "Riddle of the Sphinx," and why he views the Man in Black as a hero.

• Jonathan Tucker on Working With His "Role Model" Ed Harris: Rest in peace, Major Craddock — or "pieces," as it were. The de facto Confederado commander was blown to smithereens in "Riddle of the Sphinx," which would seemingly put an end to his time on the show. Actor Jonathan Tucker tells THR all about his experience working on the show, especially working with Ed Harris.

• Shannon Woodward Breaks Down Her Action-Packed Comeback: She's back! Some fans thought Elsie Hughes was dead and gone following season one. Those fans were wrong. Elsie returned in "Riddle of the Sphinx," and how. Here, Shannon Woodward digs into her comeback episode, the dark technology she and Bernard have uncovered, and much more.

• How the Shocking Robot Reveal Could Impact the Future: Speaking of the dark technology… what's going to happen next, now that we know Robert Ford tasked Bernard with building a body for a specific somebody? In this piece, we speculate on a few of the likeliest candidates for the show's next human-host hybrid, with one particular man (in black) rising to the top of the call sheet.

• All the Details About Ford and the Man in Black's New Game: We've been updating this story all season long, with more information some weeks than others. "Riddle of the Sphinx" falls decisively in the "more" category. Read on for what we learned (and what we can surmise) about the Man in Black's current mission, including theories about his destination, thanks to the latest episode's reveals.

• Podcast: What "One Good Deed" Reveals About the Future: Given his apparent antipathy toward humanity, why would Ford command Bernard to imprison Elsie, rather than kill her? It's a question that cropped this week on "Welcome to Westworld," the Post Show Recaps podcast co-hosted here on THR. The possible answers have led us toward a greater theory about the show's philosophy toward artificial intelligence, humankind, and the shared path of both species moving forward.

• "Akane No Mai" Trailer Pulls the Curtain Back on Shogun World: Catch up on the trailer for the next episode of Westworld, called "Akane No Mai," which not only promises to bring fans deep into Shogun World, but will also continue the stories of Dolores and Teddy.

• Shogun World First Look Welcomes Hiroyuki Sanada, Rinko Kikuchi to the Cast: One last look ahead at "Akane No Mai," with photos revealing the new characters played by Sanada and Kikuchi: Musashi and the titular Akane, respectively.

Check back every Saturday all season long for continued roundups of THR's week in Westworld, and in the meantime, keep following our daily coverage at THR.com/Westworld.