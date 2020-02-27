WeWork Limited Series Based on Podcast in the Works at Apple

A second TV project based on the growth and crash of WeWork is in development.

Apple has landed rights to Wondery's podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, with an eye toward turning it into a limited series for the tech behemoth's TV+ streaming service. Little America showrunner Lee Eisenberg and former studio executive Drew Crevello will write and executive produce.

The Apple project is the second potential TV series based on the co-working company's spectacular roller coaster ride as a startup unicorn turned cautionary tale. The other, from Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content, has Succession's Nicholas Braun attached to star as WeWork founder Adam Neumann and You're the Worst creator Stephen Falk as showrunner, though it doesn't have an outlet attached yet.

The six-episode WeCrashed, whose last installment debuted this week, tracks the founding of WeWork, its rapid growth and would-be positioning as a company that could touch on every facet of its members' lives and disastrous aborted IPO in 2019, with Neumann as its central character.

Wondery will produce the TV project, with the company's Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy and Aaron Hart exec producing alongside The Office veteran Eisenberg — who has an overall deal at Apple — and Crevello. Little America, meanwhile, was renewed for a second season prior to its January premiere on Apple TV+.

Crevello is a former Warner Bros. and Fox executive. He sold sci-fi pilot The Long Dark to TNT in 2019.

The potential WeWork series joins a list of upcoming projects for Apple TV+ that also includes the comedy Schmigadoon, starring Saturday Night Live regular Cecily Strong; a 1980s aerobics dramedy starring Rose Byrne; and the thriller Severance.