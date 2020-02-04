WeWork TV Series Taps 'You're the Worst' Creator as Showrunner

The drama, starring 'Succession' breakout Nicholas Braun, will film this year. A network for the limited series has not yet been attached.

The WeWork TV series starring Succession breakout Nicholas Braun is wasting no time coming together quickly.

Less than two months after The Hollywood Reporter exclusively revealed that the scripted TV series was in the works, the limited series has enlisted the chief creative behind the project. You're the Worst mastermind Stephen Falk has been tapped to serve as the creator, writer and showrunner on the untitled limited series from Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.



The drama, which does not yet have a network attached, will begin production this year after Braun wraps work on the third season of HBO's newest awards darling, Succession.



Chernin and Endeavor acquired TV rights to the forthcoming book from Wall Street Journal reporters Eliot Brown and Maureen Farrell late last year. Braun will star as WeWork founder Adam Neumann. As part of the rights deal, Chernin and Endeavor are also prepping a documentary about the company that is also based on the duo's book.

Brown and Farrell's forthcoming book and the subsequent TV series will chronicle the rise and comedown of the nearly $50 billion start-up, which took off like Uber and AirBnB only to see it crash following an attempted IPO amid questions about its business model and the role of founders like JPMorgan and Softbank. The book will be published by Penguin Random House imprint Crown. Brown and Farrell have extensively reported on WeWork for years.

Falk will join Braun as an exec producer on the project. Chernin and Endeavor will be the studios on the show, which stems from their 2017 TV pact.

For his part, Falk created the FX/FXX critical darling dark comedy You're the Worst, which over its five-season run, has an impressive 95 percent rating on aggregate site RottenTomatoes.com. His credits include serving as a co-exec producer on Jenji Kohan's Orange Is the New Black and Weeds. For his part, Falk is also developing hourlong drama Spoonbenders at Showtime with Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros. TV attached.

While a network for the WeWork limited series is not yet attached, it would make sense for the untitled drama to be taken to HBO, given Braun's role on the premium cable network's breakout drama series Succession.

Falk's hiring comes two days after WeWork hired a new CEO, real estate veteran Sandeep Mathrani, to take over for Neumann.