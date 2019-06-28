'What Just Happened': Fred Savage Explains the Truth (and Fiction) Behind Fox's Meta Comedy

When Fred Savage was 12, he moved from Chicago to Los Angeles to star in the iconic '80s sitcom The Wonder Years, and his father, noticing that Savage was a little lonely in this new city, gave him the first book in the The Moon Is the Sun at Night series. "I just fell into that world and immersed myself in that book, and from the pages of that book I got everything that I was looking for in that time in my life," he recalls.



OK, that's not actually true — at least, the part about The Moon Is the Sun at Night books. Instead, the above story is a part of the dense backstory built into Fox's extremely meta comedy What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage, in which the actor, producer and prolific director stars as the host of a Talking Dead-esque post-show for a Fox drama called The Flare (which doesn't exist), based on "author" TJ Whitford's books (which also don't exist).





I met with my partners on this, Dave Jeser and Matt Silverstein — we had met a couple times in other development seasons, trying to find something to do together, but nothing ever quite matched up. I was a huge fan of theirs just as people; they had a show, Drawn Together, that I just absolutely loved. We were trying to find something to do together, and they had an idea, and we married that with the talk show idea, and found this meta aspect to it. We came up with this idea that we thought was hilarious. We were like, Fox will never do it. They'll never let us do this.



We first pitched it to them two years ago. And throughout the process of getting greenlit, we pitched almost every department at Fox, because it required a different approach. Just the talk show aspect is not something the people at Fox do. We had to have a meeting with the casting department and say, these aren't like five-year, seven-year series deals. These are like talk show appearances. Every department had to not only buy in to the show, but be willing to do something different than the way they normally do it. Fox's willingness to not only take a big creative swing with us, but also to work twice, three times as hard on their end to rethink the way they do their jobs, the way they approach their shows, just for these nine episodes, was really incredible.



