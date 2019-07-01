TV Ratings: 'What Just Happened' Starts Quietly on Fox

The modest ratings for the after-show parody aren't a big surprise; CBS' 'Instinct' also premieres to soft numbers.

Fox's after-show parody What Just Happened??! and CBS drama Instinct both premiered to fairly soft ratings Sunday night.

What Just Happened??!, in which host Fred Savage breaks down the events of a fictitious drama series called The Flare, drew a 0.3 rating among adults 18-49 and a little over 800,000 viewers. The low numbers aren't much of a surprise, given its time slot (following a night of animation reruns) and very specific premise.

Instinct also drew a 0.3 for its second-season premiere, down from a 0.5 average for the handful of episodes it aired in summer 2018. Its 3.6 million viewers were also down from last summer's average of 5.27 million.

Big Brother posted a 1.0 in adults 18-49 — tops for the night on the broadcast nets — and 4.48 million viewers a 8 p.m., below its numbers from earlier in the week. The Good Fight closed CBS' night with a 0.2 and 3.1 million viewers.

ABC topped the night with its game-show lineup, despite Celebrity Family Feud (0.8 in adults 18-49) declining by 0.2 from its last episode. The $100,000 Pyramid and To Tell the Truth (both 0.7) inched up in adults 18-49, and each added at least half a million viewers.

The CW's Burden of Truth drew a 0.1 in the 18-49 demographic, as hit has every week so far.

ABC's 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 topped primetime, beating the 0.5 for second-place CBS. NBC and Univision tied for third at 0.4. Fox and Telemundo each averaged 0.3, and The CW came in at 0.1.

