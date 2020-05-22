'What We Do in the Shadows' Renewed for Season 3 on FX

The vampire comedy has grown its audience by double digits over its first season in 2019.

FX will stay in the Shadows for another season.

The Disney-owned cable network has renewed its vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows for a third season. The pickup comes midway through a second season that has performed strongly for FX, with multi-platform ratings up substantially over the show's first season in spring 2019.

"We're incredibly happy that critics and audiences are all in on Shadows,” said Nick Grad, president original programming at FX. "Week in and week out, the producers, writers and our amazing cast continue to make one of the funniest and best comedy series on TV."

Season two has averaged 462,000 viewers for initial airings, essentially even with the 467,000 viewers who watched first-season episodes the night they aired. That initial figure, however, represents only about 15 percent of the show's full audience, as delayed and multi-platform viewing brings the total to 3.2 million, according to FX. That's a 25 percent increase over season one.

What We Do in the Shadows is based on the 2014 feature film of the same name by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement (who have reprised their roles from the movie in the show). The FX Productions comedy stars Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry, Mark Proksch and Harvey Guillén.

Clement and Waititi executive produce with showrunner Paul Simms, Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush and Stefani Robinson.

The show is part of a lineup of scripted shows on FX and sister network FXX that includes the recently renewed Breeders and Dave, Better Things (which is awaiting word on a possible fifth season), Atlanta, Fargo, Mayans MC, Mr Inbetween, Pose, Snowfall, Archer, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia andthe upcomingY: The Last Man adaptation.