'What We Do in the Shadows' TV Series From Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi a Go at FX

The cable network has handed out a 10-episode order for the half-hour comedy based on the feature film of the same name.

FX is officially heading into the shadows.

Three months after handing out a pilot order for a reboot of Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's What We Do in the Shadows, the cable network has handed out a 10-episode series order for the comedy.

Set to bow in spring 2019, What We Do in the Shadows follows three vampires who have been roommates for hundreds and hundreds of years. Based on the feature of the same name, the half-hour comedy is written by Clement and directed by Waititi. The latter is fresh off the success of helming Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok. Clement, Waititi and Paul Simms (Flight of the Conchords, Atlanta) exec produce alongside Scott Rudin and his Scott Rudin Productions' Eli Bush and Garrett Basch.

What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak (Danger Mouse, Thunderbirds Are Go), Matt Berry (Toast of London), Natasia Demetriou (Year Friends) and Harvey Guillen (The Thundermans, The Internship). It's unclear if Clement and Waititi, who starred in the feature, will also have an onscreen role.

"What We Do in the Shadows only gets better with age thanks to this brilliant adaptation for television by co-creators Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi,” said Nick Grad, president of originals at FX. "Their feature version was a hilarious, fresh take on the mundanity of everyday life that even immortals must face. We are thankful to them, Paul Simms and Scott Rudin, and this amazing cast for taking us deeper into the shadows with this series."



Produced on a budget of $1.6 million, the film grossed $6 million globally and has since become a cult favorite. The feature revolved around four vampire roommates who shared a home in Te Aro as they kill at night but are forced to live together during the day. Waititi, Clement, Jonathan Brugh and Ben Fransham starred as the vampire roommates.

The Shadows revival comes at a busy time for Clement, who revived Flight of the Conchords for an hourlong special to air in May on HBO. He is repped by UTA and Morris Yorn. Waititi, who has Bubbles in the works, is with CAA and Manage-ment.

What We Do in the Shadows joins an FX/FXX comedy lineup that also includes Atlanta, Baskets, Better Things, You're the Worst, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Archer, and arrives after the cabler abandoned plans for an animated Deadpool series from Marvel Television. On the pilot side, FX has comedy Compliance — starring Courtney B. Vance and Mary-Louise Parker — in the works.

Here's the trailer for the feature version of Shadows: