'Wheel of Time': Rosamund Pike to Star in Amazon Fantasy Drama

The series is based on Robert Jordan's best-selling novels that have sold more than 90 million copies worldwide.

It's official: Amazon's anticipated and long-gestating Wheel of Time TV series is moving forward and has cast its lead.

Gone Girl and Die Another Day's Rosamund Pike has landed the leading role in the live-action fantasy series based on Robert Jordan's best-selling novels.

Wheel of Time is set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it. The drama follows Moiraine (Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

Picked up to series in October, Rave Judkins (Agents of SHIELD, Hemlock Grove) serves as showrunner and will adapt Jordan's novels for television. He'll exec produce alongside Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment (Winter Dragon), Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures (Jumanji), Darren Lemke (Shazam), Marigo Kehoe and Uta Briesewitz. The latter will direct the first two episodes.

In addition to her leading role, Pike will be credited as a producer on the series, with Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson on board as consulting producers. Wheel of Time is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television. The series was developed by Amazon's former head of genre Sharon Tal Yguado, who departed in May.

"The Wheel of Time is endlessly fascinating and resonates hugely with fans as one of the best-selling global book franchises, and we were drawn to its timely narrative featuring powerful women at the core,” Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said last year when the series was officially picked up.

The Wheel of Time fantasy series consists of 15 volumes, a prequel novel and two companion books. The series has sold more than 90 million books since its 1984 debut, making it one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all time.

Pike, repped by CAA and Magnolia Entertainment, also counts Pride & Prejudice and Jack Reacher among her credits.