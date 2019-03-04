2:45pm PT by Rick Porter

'Whiskey Cavalier' Ratings Are Fine, Even Without Oscars Stunt

The ABC show's first regular episode delivered an audience in line with the network's average for its time period.
Courtesy of ABC

The post-Oscars preview of Whiskey Cavalier on ABC may not have helped the show a great deal in the ratings. But it didn't hurt.

Live plus three-day ratings for the show's official premiere on Feb. 27 show Whskey Cavalier grew by 0.6 points among adults 18-49 (0.7 rating to 1.3) and 2.69 million viewers (4.08 million to 6.77 million). That's very close to the three-day gain for the premiere of A Million Little Things in September (+0.7 in adults 18-49 and 2.77 million viewers). 

Whiskey Cavalier's same-day ratings for the Feb. 27 airing are also in line with A Million Little Things' Wednesday average (0.8 and 3.59 million). 

Of course, Feb. 27 was not the first time the pilot episode of the spy dramedy aired on ABC: The network also aired a "sneak preview" after the Oscars on Feb. 24, starting just before midnight ET. The ratings for that showing: 4.2 million viewers and a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49, growing to 5.43 million and 1.1 over three days.

With such a late start time after the Oscars — it aired at 10 p.m. Mountain and Pacific time and followed local news or other programming directly after the awards in all time zones — Whiskey Cavalier was never likely to get a massive tune-in for the preview airing. That its second airing drew a similar-sized audience suggests that ABC's heavy promotion of the series during the Oscar telecast and in other programming did a pretty good job of alerting viewers to its regular timeslot.

(Since it aired outside of primetime on the East Coast, the Oscar-night airing won't count as part of the show's season averages.)

One week is obviously a small sample size, but Whiskey Cavalier's three-day ratings for the Wednesday debut are also in line with another first-year ABC drama: The Rookie has similar averages both for its initial airing (0.7 in adults 18-49, 4.15 million viewers) and after three days (1.3, 7.36 million). 

Rick Porter

Rick Porter

Rick.Porter@THR.com rickporter

TV Scorecards