'Whiskey Cavalier' Stays Canceled Despite Revival Discussions

Creator David Hemingson says the first-year drama is "fully and finally" done after talks between ABC and producer Warner Bros. didn't pan out.

Whiskey Cavalier won't be coming back from the dead after all.

Creator David Hemingson tweeted that the show is "fully and finally canceled" after talks between ABC and producer Warner Bros. proved fruitless.

"I just got sad news that [ABC] has passed. Whiskey Cavalier has been fully and finally canceled," Hemingson wrote on Twitter Friday afternoon. "Thank you all so, so much for your efforts on our behalf. I cannot begin to express my gratitude for the outpouring of support. It’s incredibly painful to say goodbye to this show and our extraordinary cast, but knowing that we made something you enjoyed — and that I believe will stand the test of time — makes it all worthwhile."

ABC canceled the spy drama starring Scott Foley and Lauren Cohan on May 10, with network head Karey Burke calling the decision one of the tougher ones she had to make going into her first upfront as president of ABC Entertainment. "We thought we gave it a very strong launch [out of the Oscars] this spring, but we lost audience," she told reporters on her upfronts press call. "We looked for other time slots but did not see a real opportunity."

The show began with a similar ratings profile to that of fellow ABC freshman The Rookie, although it faded some after an initially solid start. With an improved lead-in Wednesday night following the Live in Front of a Studio Audience special, Whiskey Cavalier posted its best numbers in more than two months with a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.64 million viewers.

Following the cancellation, however, ABC apparently had second thoughts, with the network discussing a possible second season with producer Warner Bros. TV. ABC has picked up only six new scripted series for the 2019-20 season, potentially leaving some openings for the back half of the season. Still, a Whiskey Cavalier reversal would have come as a big surprise, as it is rare to see the same network reverse its decision within a week. ABC also has a couple of pilots still in contention for midseason, including an NYPD Blue sequel and Heart of Life, based on the John Mayer song.