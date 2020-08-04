'Who's the Boss' Sequel in the Works at Sony

An update of the 1980s sitcom Who's the Boss is in development at Sony, with original stars Alyssa Milano and Tony Danza attached to star and executive produce.

The studio, which owns the rights to the show, is planning a sequel to the original show, which aired on ABC from 1984-92. Danza and Milano will reprise their roles as father and daughter Tony and Samantha Micelli. The new take on the show, which is in the early stages of development, will follow Samantha's life as a single mother — who's now living in the same house where the original was set — and her relationship with her dad, who's now retired.

Judith Light and Danny Pintauro, who also starred in the original, are not yet attached to the new project but may be brought on board. The fifth member of the core cast, Katherine Helmond, died in 2019. A writer isn't attached yet.

Who's the Boss was created by Martin Cohan and Blake Hunter and produced by Norman Lear's Embassy Communications, which Sony acquired as part of its deal for Columbia Pictures in 1991. Lear and his Act III partner Brent Miller will executive produce with Milano, Danza and Dan Farah of Farah Films, who brought the sequel to Sony with the two stars attached.

Who's the Boss is the third Reagan-era ABC comedy to have an update go into development in recent months. ABC is rebooting The Wonder Years with a Black family at its center, and Bill Lawrence's Doozer is working on a new version of Head of the Class for HBO Max. Full House sequel Fuller House, meanwhile, recently ended a five-season run on Netflix.

The full original series, meanwhile, doesn't currently have a streaming home. Early seasons are available on ad-supported platforms IMDB TV and Crackle.

Deadline first reported the news.