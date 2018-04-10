Why Tiffany Haddish Refused to Audition for 'Get Out'

She also tried out for 'Saturday Night Live,' and as far as future projects go, she still wants to work with Meryl Streep — specifically in 'Girls Trip 2.'

Past auditions — both those that did and didn't transpire — were among the slew of subjects Tiffany Haddish discussed with Seth Meyers on Monday's Late Night.

The Last O.G. star revealed that one of the show's executive producers, Jordan Peele, initially asked her to audition for Get Out.

After reading the script, though, Haddish decided to pass on what turned out to be a smash hit.

"I was like, 'Aw man. Look, I don't do scary movies, dog,'" Haddish told Meyers. "'I don't do that. You know, that's demonized kind of stuff. I don't let that in my house.'"

Peele tried to tell Haddish the film didn't actually have demons in it, but she seemed to see things differently.

"'That's a white man trying to take people's souls out their body and opening up brains,'" Haddish said she told Peele. "'That sounds like some demon stuff to me.'"

She also told Peele that while she wouldn't star in the film, she would still watch it — during the daytime.

Meyers brought up an audition that Haddish did end up going through with: Saturday Night Live. The two met at the 2009 tryout, of which Meyers brought out a photo. They can be seen with someone Haddish described as both the janitor and one of the few black people in the building she could find.

"I wanted to show there was diversity there," Haddish joked, adding that she had to talk to Lorne Michaels during her 2017 hosting gig since she wasn't hired after the audition. She ended up thanking him, though.

Haddish also talked about the Oscars, citing her high school hurdling skills when discussing how she jumped over the rope line to talk to Meryl Streep.

"I just jumped [the rope] and then I told Meryl that I wanted her to be my mama one day," Haddish said, later applying the request specifically to Girls Trip 2.

"I think it would be so cool if we find out that Dina has a white mom," Haddish said, although her co-stars, Regina Hall, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith, asked her how that's "even possible."

To Haddish, it's simple: "I was like, 'Well, she could've married my dad. See, maybe my real mama passed and then she married my dad. And then my dad passed, but she like turnt up like Dina. And then you find out why Dina the way she is because she get it from her stepmama, who happens to be Meryl Streep!'"

She added that the role would be amazing and possibly even score Streep an Oscar, because if she can "turn up" like Haddish, "she can do anything."