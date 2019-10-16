'Why Women Kill' Renewed for Season 2 at CBS All Access

The first season of the Marc Cherry-created anthology stars Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

CBS All Access will keep exploring Why Women Kill.

The streaming service has renewed the Marc Cherry-created dramedy for a second season. The pickup comes just ahead of the show's first-season finale, which debuts Thursday.

"Why Women Kill has had a phenomenal first season,” said Julie McNamara, executive vp original content at CBS All Access. "Under the creative direction of Marc Cherry and the incredible performances of the cast, the series has become one of our most streamed original series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of this wonderfully soapy dramedy in its second season and can’t wait to see what themes Marc explores next."

Like other streaming platforms, CBS All Access doesn't release viewership figures for its shows.

The first season of Why Women Kill centers on three women in different time periods: a 1960s housewife (Ginnifer Goodwin), a 1980s socialite (Lucy Liu) and a present-day attorney (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), each dealing with infidelity in their marriages. The show examines how the roles of women have changed over time, but how their reaction to betrayal has not.

The cast also includes Jack Davenport, Sam Jaeger, Reid Scott, Alexandra Daddario, Sadie Calvano, Leo Howard, Alicia Coppola and Katie Finneran.

The second season will follow a new set of characters who also must deal with acts of betrayal.

Why Women Kill comes from Imagine TV and CBS Television Studios and is the first series produced through the two companies' co-financing partnership. Cherry (Desperate Housewives, Devious Maids) executive produces with Imagine's Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo, Acme Production's Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis, and Marc Webb.

The series is part of a slate of originals at CBS All Access that includes The Good Fight, Star Trek: Discovery, The Twilight Zone, Strange Angel, Tell Me a Story and No Activity, along with the upcoming Star Trek: Picard, The Stand, Interrogation, The Man Who Fell to Earth and animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks.