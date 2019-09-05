'Wife Swap' Renewed for Second Season on Paramount Network

The cabler has ordered 20 more episodes of the unscripted series from Banijay Studios North America.

Paramount Network is doubling down on the revival of unscripted series Wife Swap.

The ViacomCBS-owned cable network has renewed the show for a 20-episode second season, twice as long as the 10-episode first run. Wife Swap came to Paramount earlier this year after initially getting picked up at corporate sibling CMT; the switch to Paramount was an early move by network head Kent Alterman after he took over from Kevin Kay.

"Wife Swap is an iconic international hit that we knew would resonate with our Paramount Network audience,” says Keith Cox, president development at Paramount Network and TV Land. "Season one told entertaining and compelling stories of great families that were dramatic and at times pleasantly comedic. We’ll explore even more diverse families and their fascinating stories for season two."

Airing Thursday nights, Wife Swap posted decent ratings for Paramount Network, averaging about half a million viewers with three days of delayed viewing and posting gains of 77 percent among adults 18-49 and 96 percent among women in that age range.

Wife Swap first aired in the United States on ABC from 2004 to 2010, then was brought back for a brief run in 2013. Four seasons of Celebrity Wife Swap also aired from 2012 to 2015.

The rebooted series comes from Banijay Studios North America; parent company Banijay Group owns the format. David Goldberg, Ted Iredell, Perry Dance and John Platt executive produce.

Wife Swap is part of an unscripted lineup on Paramount Network that also includes the Ink Master franchise, including upcoming spinoff Ink Master: Grudge Match, Lip Sync Battle, Bar Rescue and spinoff Marriage Rescue and The Last Cowboy, from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.