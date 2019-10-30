Will Arnett to Host Fox's 'Lego Masters'

Will Arnett is expanding his relationship with Lego.

The actor, who voices Batman in the animated Lego feature film franchise, has been tapped to host the company's forthcoming Fox reality competition series Lego Masters.

The series, set to launch Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 on the broadcast network, will see Arnett serve alongside expert judges as contestants vie to be crowned the ultimate brick builder. Arnett will also be credited as an exec producer on the series.

“This show is an hour of fun for the whole family and Will is the ideal host. He’s already a member of the Lego family and his passion for this show is infectious,” said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Entertainment. “He’s also a great collaborator and, let’s be honest, he’s hilarious — which makes him perfect for this competition.”

Created by U.K.-based indie production company Tuesday's Child, Lego Masters debuted on the U.K.'s Channel 4 in 2017, becoming the network's highest-rated new series and doubling its primetime average among young adults. It has already been renewed on Channel 4, and local versions of the format have started to roll out worldwide. More recently, Endemol Shine Australia produced a local version for Nine and it ranked as the country's No. 1 program among all key demos.

Endemol Shine North America's Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman will executive produce alongside Tuesday's Child's Karen Smith and Steph Harris, The Lego Group's Jill Wilfert and Robert May.

Arnett, meanwhile, also counts Arrested Development and BoJack Horseman among his credits. “It gives me piece of mind to be able to continue building my relationship with The LEGO Group,” said Arnett. “Ultimately, my goal is Danish citizenship.”