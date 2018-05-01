Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon to Host HBO Live Royal Wedding Special in Character

The 'SNL' alums will cover the royal wedding on May 19 as their fictional TV anchor personas "Cord and Tish."

Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon are getting in on the royal wedding frenzy.

The pair will host a live commentary of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on May 19 on HBO as their parody broadcaster personas Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan. The Royal Wedding Live with Cord and Tish! comes after Ferrell and Shannon hosted the Rose Parade in January on Amazon in character as Cord and Tish.

Produced by Funny or Die, the broadcast will air at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time to catch the event in real time, with a primetime replay later in the evening at 9:45 p.m. Tim Meadows and other special guests yet to be announced are expected to be on hand to help cover the wedding procession and festivities.

Hosenbeck is described as a frequent television and radio host dedicated to physical and mental wellness, who has authored more than 30 books on subjects ranging from diet to dressing for success.

Cattigan, is supposedly a former Miss Arizona, and has written books about relationships, co-dependency, marriage and wellness. She’s also known for her two-episode stint as Assistant D.A. Keller on L.A. Law.

“This wedding is going to be a blast. There will be more luxury packed into that church than all the Bed, Bath & Beyonds combined,” said Ferrell's Hosenbeck. Shannon's Cattigan added: “Every little girl dreams of growing up and marrying a prince! Now I get to be front-row center of this fairytale romance. I'll be crying all day!”

The special will be executive produced and written by Ferrell and Andrew Steele, alongside producer Shannon. Funny Or Die’s Mike Farah and showrunner Bellamie Blackstone are also executive producers.