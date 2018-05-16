Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon Sing Royal Wedding Song on 'The Tonight Show'

The 'Saturday Night Live' alums will be hosting live coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on HBO on Saturday.

Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon prepped for their upcoming gig as hosts of HBO's live coverage of the royal wedding when they stopped by The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon Wednesday and sang a song dedicated to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

After Fallon revealed that The Saturday Night Live alums had imagined a song for their upcoming live coverage, he coaxed the pair to preview it for his audience. Fallon's in-house band The Roots struck up a beat while the pair began the song with the lyrics "Far often in fairy land where lords and ladies dance / there lived a sad and lonely prince who dreamed of true romance / from a land across the mighty sea / a lovely maiden came / And Meaghan was her name."

Later, the singers kicked into an energetic refrain, which went: "The wedding of the century / gonna make it happen / Harry and Meaghan / gonna make it happen." The pair gyrated onstage in front of a powerpoint of pictures of Markle and Prince Harry in heart frames. At one point Ferrrell performed an amateur saxaphone solo. "I can't play this!" he screamed into the audience.

Ferrell and Shannon will be covering the nuptials of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on May 19 as their satirical broadcast characers Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan, who also hosted Amazon's coverage of the Rose Parade in January. Tim Meadows and other special guests are scheduled to help with coverage of the event at Windsor Castle.

Earlier in their guest appearance, Shannon and Ferrell sat down with Fallon to discuss their upcoming coverage and improvised answers in-character. When Fallon asked whether they had ever been to Europe, Shannon replied that she went to Tuscany every year on a girls' trip, while Ferrell told the late-night host, "I've only been to Europe once. I was in Toronto ... what a whirlwind. The language differences, the signs, the pushy people, they funny currency, I was like I'm good, get me back across the pond and back over the U.S."

The two said they had committed, weeks earlier, to being on London time for their hosting gig. "We're exhausted right now," Ferrell said.

Later, the pair noted that as part of their research for the royal wedding they've been watching the Lifetime television movie Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance. "As a royal fanatic, I wish I could see it in a movie theater," Shannon said.

"I thought it was a documentary, that's how real it was," Ferrell added. "Why does Avengers: Infinity Wars have to be on every screen? Put Harry & Meaghan on."

The Royal Wedding Live With Cord and Tish! will air on HBO at 7:30 a.m. on May 19, and be replayed at 9:45 p.m. the same day.