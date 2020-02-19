Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd to Star in 'The Shrink Next Door' TV Series

Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd are re-teaming for a new TV series.

The Anchorman (and its sequel) stars are set to star in and exec produce dark comedy limited series The Shrink Next Door. The show, which is based on the 2019 Wondery and Bloomberg Media podcast of the same name, will be shopped to premium cable networks (i.e. HBO) and streamers (like Netflix) by producers Media Rights Capital.

Based on the podcast, which was inspired by true events, The Shrink Next Doorfollows the bizarre relationship between psychiatrist to the stars Dr. Isaac "Ike" Herschkopf (Rudd), and his longtime patient Martin "Marty" Markowitz (Ferrell). During the course of their relationship, the all-too-charming Ike slowly takes over Marty’s life, even moving into Marty’s home and taking over his family business. The series explores how a seemingly normal doctor-patient dynamic morphs into an unprecedentedly exploitative one filled with manipulation, power grabs, and dysfunction at its finest.

Michael Showalter, who previously worked with Rudd on the Wet Hot American Summer franchise, will direct and exec produce alongside writer Georgia Pritchett. Exec producers include Gloria Sanchez Productions' Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal; Semi-Formal's Jordana Mollick; Wondery's Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy; and Bloomberg's Francesca Levy; Joe Nocera will co-exec produce. The series is additionally produced by Civic Center Media.

Rudd is fresh off of a Golden Globe nomination for season one of Netflix comedy Living With Yourself, on which he played twins. A decision about a potential second season of the IFC-turned-Netflix series has not yet been made, though sources say Rudd only had a one-season deal for the show. His credits include Avengers: Endgame. He will next be seen in Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters: Afterlife, due July 10.



Ferrell, for his part, spent seven seasons on SNL and counts features Elf, Step Brothers and Stranger Than Fiction among his long list of credits. Since leaving SNL, Ferrell has focused on exec producing TV series via Gloria Sanchez and its male-focused sibling banner Gary Sanchez. His producing credits include HBO breakout Succession and Netflix's Dead To Me, among others. This would be his first TV series regular gig since SNL.



Showalter and his Semi-Formal banner, meanwhile, count Showtime pilot Big Deal, starring Vanessa Bayer, and TBS-turned-HBO Max comedy Search Party.



Pritchett, meanwhile, counts HBO's Succession, Veep and Avenue 5 among her credits.

Civic Center Media counts fellow MRC TV series The Outsider at HBO and Hulu's upcoming The Great, starring Elle Fanning. The two companies recently announced development of The Terminal List, starring Chris Pratt. That series will also be shopped to premium cable networks and streamers.

MRC is a division of Valence Media, the parent company of the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group.