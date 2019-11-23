Will Ferrell Impersonates Gordon Sondland, Tom Steyer During 'SNL' Hosting Gig

In the final sketch of the night, the actor played Wally Culpepper, a ventriloquist whose puppet kept complaining about "a man's hand being up his butt."

Former castmember Will Ferrell returned to Saturday Night Live on Nov. 23, serving as host and bringing back some of his beloved characters. During his opening act, he suddenly noticed Ryan Reynolds in the audience and it threw him off guard. The actor went on to poke fun of Ferrell and his legacy in back-and-forth banter that continued throughout the monologue.

Someone special in the audience tonight for Will Ferrell’s monologue. #SNL pic.twitter.com/oqKDu2TV1A — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 24, 2019

In a digital short about Thanksgiving dinner, Ferrell appeared as a father who insisted that he did not "cut a fart at Thanksgiving dinner."

Ferrell appeared as philanthropist and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer in a political sketch alongside Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph. All three former castmembers also appeared in a Thanksgiving sketch about the holiday and Native traditions.

In a digital short, Ferrell played a high school teacher at his students’ party who was having a crisis about his life. Another sketch featured Ferrell and Kate McKinnon as parents in a commercial for the chain restaurant Bertucci’s Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta. Heidi Gardner and Kyle Mooney played their kids, who were weirded out about the tension between their parents.

Mr. B might be going through some stuff... #SNL pic.twitter.com/pyVfzw45lR — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 24, 2019

Kenan Thompson led a sketch that looked at "the alternate ending" of The Wizard Of Oz. McKinnon played Dorothy, who woke up and realized that her whole experience in Oz was just a dream. Ferrell, Bowen Yang and Kyle Mooney all played munchkins who demanded to know what role they played in the story.

In the final sketch of the night, Ferrell played Wally Culpepper, a ventriloquist whose puppet kept complaining about "a man's hand being up his butt." "Just let me die," the puppet said." Ferrell took his hand out of the puppet and then dipped his hand in Vaseline before putting his hand back into the puppet.

King Princess performed as the musical guest.