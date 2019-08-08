Will Ferrell Stages Late-Night Takeover to Promote Ron Burgundy Podcast

The 'Anchorman' actor reprised his role as the fictional San Diego newscaster, chatting up late-night hosts including Conan, Kimmel and Colbert.

Will Ferrell stopped by several late night shows Thursday, reprising his role as Anchorman's Ron Burgundy to promote the second season of his Ron Burgundy Podcast.

The former San Diego newscaster's routine for each appearance included a bit of stand-up followed by an interview with late-night hosts.

The second season of Ferrell's podcast debuts Thursday with its first guest being Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

On The Late Show, Ferrell's Burgundy was asked of all the late-night hosts he'd be chatting up, who would be his favorite.

Ferrell revealed to Stephen Colbert that would be none other than Christiane Amanpour. "She’s so funny, very highly intellectual," Ferrell said of CNN's Chief International Anchor.

Speaking on whether this was Burgundy's first time in the Ed Sullivan Theater, where The Late Show is filmed, Ferrell replied he’d been there once before in 1964 to see his favorite magician, Fred Kaps.

"We had to listen through this incessantly screeching band called The Beatles," Burgundy griped. "I was like 'Get off the stage, you bums!' I don’t know why I had such a visceral reaction."

During his appearance, the fictional newscaster also revealed that he once golfed with Donald Trump, in which he witnessed the president shoot "90 under par." Calling Trump a "river boat gambler," Ferrell also shared that he did invest in some of the president’s properties, including Trump University. "I wrote the check and got three degrees," Ferrell shared.

Discussing the biggest story of 2019, Ferrell said it had to be the Ferris Bueller Report. "No collusion, definitely obstruction," Ferrell said. "And the fact that you select a fictional movie character to investigate the president is way beyond my pay grade."

Ferrell's Burgundy also made a stop at Jimmy Kimmel Live! where the "legendary broadcaster," as Kimmel described him, performed a stand-up segment for the studio audience who erupted into applause when he took the microphone. "Wow standing ovation! Get out of town. Much deserved. Much deserved," he quipped.

Throughout his stand-up, Ferrell's Burgundy gave a shout out to a myriad of random things such as greeting the "folks from Glendale," Rancho Cucamonga, Los Feliz and more.

"How many of you out there have watched pornography?" he asked. After some audience members raised their hands, he noted that there was "no joke here" and he "was just checking."

The comedian then went on to explain why "dating is hard" and his experience on dating apps. "Apparently there's only one woman who's an exact match. She lives in Borneo. Her name is Filacca Kikkatta," he revealed. Though reiterating that he "cannot make this stuff up" he later jabbed: "But I did. I made that up for your entertainment!" He also discussed technology and Buffalo Wild Wings ("They're not buffalo, they're not wild. It's chicken!")

He also gave a shout out to "weed smokers" and asked impersonated Jack Nicholson and Jimmy Stewart visiting a weed dispensary. "Next week you can catch me at the San Antonio Pizza Hut. Not sure they do standup comedy there but I'm going to try!"

After his standup, he then joined Kimmel, sharing that he found inspiration for his jokes from other comedians. "It's the first time I've done standup. I steal a lot of the jokes. But that's what's great. You can cherry-pick."

Speaking about his podcast, Ferrell's Burgundy said that they are making some "big changes" such as "releasing a lot of the podcast in Braille." He also shared that his "dream guest" would be himself, but also the Pope and Jimmy Kimmel.

Ferrell's Burgundy also made a stop at The Tonight Show where he and Jimmy Fallon bantered about a variety of topics such as his love for Kylie Minogue. After the late-night host asked him who his favorite guest on his podcast has been, Ferrell's Burgundy quickly answered: "Two words: Kylie Minogue." "You never want to meet your heroes and boy, Kylie and I, from the moment she came into the studio, we just looked at each other and it was on. She just bit me right in the ass. " He went on to explain that they shared a crazy encounter that left them in the emergency room and he found himself "covered in cuts." "I mean I looked like a mummy," he joked. "We're good friends now."

To test his devotion to the singer, Fallon asked him to name three Kylie Minogue songs to which Ferrell's Burgundy said, " 'Take Me to the River,' 'Hot Air Balloon for Two 'and 'Sydney Night.' "

Fallon also asked rapid-fire questions where Ferrell pinpointed pop tarts as his favorite food, a meercat as his favorite animal, brass knuckles as his favorite items of clothing and a belt sander as his favorite kitchen item.

On Conan, Ferrell's Burgundy brought a "trunk of tricks" for his comedy set. Amongst his "property set", not to be confused with a "prop set" as the anchorman later clarified, he pulled out a pair of iPhone glasses for "the teens" so they wouldn't miss a LinkedIn request and a gassy Vladimir Tootin doll.

During Conan O'Brien's sit-down interview with the newscaster, O'Brien asked Burgundy how successful his stand-up has been thus far. Ferrell said that "out of 20 shows I have done, 17 have not been supportive."

Ferrell added that some shows have actually turned to violence.

"They hated my comedy so much they started beating each other... as Don Rickles said either leave them laughing or leave them fighting."

When the conversation turned to Ferrell's Ron Burgundy podcast, he shared that he initially assumed he was doing a talk show versus being "in a padded room with a microphone." When asked why he didn't just turn down the podcast when he learned how the medium worked, Ferrell replied: "it was too much money to say no."

As for what listeners can expect for the second season? Ferrell shared that while the first held exciting reveals such as Ted Cruz being the infamous zodiac killer, the second season will "be a bit of a letdown."

When Conan reminded the anchorman he was there to promote his podcast, not trash it, Ferrell replied, "You can't make chicken salad out of chicken shit."

Ferrell is expected to also appear on Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Late Late Show with James Corden.