Will Ferrell's Gloria Sanchez Productions Signs First-Look Deal at Netflix

Will Ferrell is strengthening his relationship with Netflix.

The actor and producer's Gloria Sanchez Productions, which he heads with Jessica Elbaum, has signed a first-look deal with the streamer. Separately, the company has signed a feature deal with Paramount.

The company has also named Brittney Segal and David Koplan heads of TV and film, respectively.

"We're thrilled to continue to build upon Gloria Sanchez’s strong slate of female-driven storytelling at the highest level," Ferrell and Elbaum said in a statement. "While celebrating that brand mission, we are excited to expand our scope to include many brilliant creators and storytellers with projects in all genres and content platforms. Both Netflix and Paramount share our vision of bringing audiences the quality that they deserve, making them dream partners in our new venture. We can’t wait to get to work."

The three-year deal with Netflix is non-exclusive but continues the relationship between Gloria Sanchez and the streaming service. Gloria Sanchez produces the Christina Applegate-led dark comedy Dead to Me, which is in production on season two.

Ferrell also stars in and co-wrote the feature Eurovision that's set to debut on Netflix in May and is working on a feature adaptation of the streamer's documentary The Legend of Cocaine Island. The film was produced by Gary Sanchez Productions, the company Ferrell and Adam McKay headed before dissolving their partnership last year. All Gary Sanchez projects that were in the works before the split will be seen through to their completion, after which the company will wind down.

Gloria Sanchez, however, will continue to take on new work, as evidenced by the Netflix and Paramount deals. The company produced critical favorites Booksmart and Hustlers.

Segal comes to Gloria Sanchez from Netflix, where she worked on Dead to Me as well as GLOW, Unbelievable, Russian Doll and One Day at a Time. She previously worked at Jax Media and Greg Daniels' Deedle-Dee.

Koplan's credits as a producer include a pair of Ferrell's movies — Daddy's Home and Winter Passing — as well as Uncut Gems, the 2017 remake of Papillon and Dumb and Dumber To.

Deadline first reported the deals.