'Will & Grace': All the Details About the Final Season (So Far)

Will & Grace will have its final run when the revived NBC comedy returns midseason.

The third season of the revival, which will be the 11th overall for the series, will see the foursome of Will Truman (Eric McCormack), Grace Adler (Debra Messing), Jack McFarland (Sean Hayes) and Karen Walker (Megan Mullally) wrapping it up with a grand finale — for the second time — in 2020.

Ahead of the Emmy-winning show's return, The Hollywood Reporter is rounding up all the details. Bookmark this story, which will be updated as news breaks.

Where Things Left Off

After teasing a wedding all season, one of the four main characters made it down the aisle in the finale of the revival's second year. Jack got a version of his big gay wedding during an improvised airport ceremony with fiance Estefan Gloria (Brian Jordan Alvarez) after their destination wedding party's flight was canceled. The "I dos" marked a milestone moment for the show, which has been a trailblazing comedy for the LGBTQ community since the original premiered in 1998. "Just saying the words 'husband' and 'gay' out loud is very powerful out in the world," Hayes, a GLAAD honor recipient, told The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the finale of the influence Will & Grace can have both on and off screen.

The ceremony prompted Will to accept a marriage proposal from his long-distance newsman boyfriend McCoy Whitman (guest star Matt Bomer) and Grace makes a spontaneous decision to travel to Europe with a charming stranger (played by Veep's Reid Scott) and leave her curmudgeonly boyfriend Noah (David Schwimmer) behind. Karen, meanwhile, after exploring a romance with guest star Samira Wiley, took the opportunity to tell the entire airport that she has realized she is indeed straight. The cliffhanger finale capped a timely season that tackled the #MeToo era with a powerful reveal from Grace, gave Will's memorable coming out episode a 2019 update and tackled hot-button topics like immigration along the way.

The Star-Studded Guest Players

Will & Grace has long boasted a revolving door of guest stars and the final season is shaping up to bring back some its biggest players, while also adding new faces to the mix.

Now that Will has proposed, Bomer will return in a recurring role as McCoy, and Alvarez will also be back as Jack's husband Estefan. Blythe Danner will recur as Will's mom, Marilyn Truman — there is no official word yet on Martin Adler (Robert Klein), Grace's father and Marilyn's husband. Vanessa Bayer will also return to reprise her brief but impactful role as Amy, a bakery owner from Karen’s past in the politically charged MAGA cake episode.

The newcomers include Demi Lovato in the role of Jenny, a tough and guarded woman who comes into Will’s life in an unexpected way; Patton Oswalt as Danley Walker, the brother to Karen's ex-husband Stanley in a three-episode arc; and Chris Parnell and Ali Wentworth as Dr. DiLorenzo and Dr. Saperstein, respectively.

When it comes to Grace's future, there is no official word yet on if Schwimmer, whose recurring role was extended last season, or Scott will return and if so, in what capacity.

What The Team Has Said About the Final Season

While the first season functioned as a way to get the foursome back together, the second saw the four main characters doing more soul-searching in their individual quests to find love. The first season opened Will and Grace's eyes to their mutual codependency and the second saw them each taking a leap away from each other and towards love. If reboot season one was a reunion and season two was them growing up, what will season three be?

While the co-creators have yet to speak out about what's in store for the end, Messing took to social media after news broke about the final season to say, "We are all committed to making this season the best ever, and to wrap up the story of Will, Grace, Jack and Karen in a way that feels meaningful and right."

Why It's Ending

The final season will consist of another round of 18 episodes and will debut in 2020 on NBC. The decision to make season three the last was a creative one between co-creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan with the cast.

“We think of the Will & Grace reboot episodes the way Karen Walker thinks of martinis — 51 is not enough, 53 is too many. That is why, after consulting with the cast, we all have decided this will be the final season," creators Mutchnick, Kohan and exec producer/director Jim Burrows said at the time. “In 2016, Bob Greenblatt came to us with the idea of doing a 10-episode reboot of Will & Grace. They say you can’t go home again, but we did. And now, three seasons and 52 episodes later, we’re even more proud of something we never thought we’d get a chance to do again. We have had a once-in-a-lifetime experience twice. And for that, we owe a double debt of gratitude to NBC, this show's supportive and caring home since day one." The cast collectively toasted the return as a "miracle" when explaining the decision to end the show on their own terms.

The beloved multicamera comedy from Universal TV gave the actors a chance to reprise their award-winning roles and the show's return also helped monetize the Will & Grace library that sold to the now-Disney-owned Hulu in a massive SVOD deal. The revival, however, lost nearly half its viewers in the coveted adults 18-49 demo last season. THR reported that the cast had scored sizable raises from $250,000 per episode for the first season to $350,000 and that NBC is paying $2 million per episode.