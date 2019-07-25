'Will and Grace' Cast Toast End of 3-Year Revival: "What a Miracle"

Debra Messing says the cast and creators "got together and we decided it was the right time" (and shared a photo of the moment).

Shortly after breaking the news that the Will and Grace revival would be coming to an end, the stars took to social media to further comment on their decision.

"We’re taking this one out like we brought it in: with love, laughs, gratitude... and on our own terms," Eric McCormack wrote on Twitter as the cast began to circulate the news on Thursday.

Sharing a photo of the starring foursome with co-creator David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, along with director James Burrows, Debra Messing said the team that was pictured — making sad faces — "got together and decided it was the right time" to bring an end to the three-year revival. McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally are also pictured.

Dedicating her post to "the best fans in the world," Messing wrote, "We were so lucky to have the opportunity to reunite and do the show AGAIN. It was only supposed to be 10 episodes, but because of you, the fans, it has turned into 3 YEARS. What a miracle. We are all committed to making this season the best ever, and to wrap up the story of Will, Grace, Jack and Karen in a way that feels meaningful and right."

Hayes also took to Twitter to thank the fans, writing, "To everyone who watched the first run and to everyone that encouraged this reboot, we did it all for you."

The upcoming third season (and 11th overall) of the NBC comedy will be its last. The final season, which will consist of another round of 18 episodes, will debut in 2020 on NBC. The decision was, as the creators explained in the announcement, a creative one between themselves and the cast.

