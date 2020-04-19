This Week in TV: 'Will & Grace' and 'Homeland' End, NFL Draft

An Apple series starring Chris Evans and the final season of Starz's 'Vida' also premiere in the week of April 20.

As April winds to a close, the effects of most TV productions shutting down is starting to become apparent. Several shows end their seasons in the week of April 20, with one coming earlier than initially intended. A popular cable unscripted series begins a run of episodes filmed under quarantine, and the NFL Draft — still covered on several networks — will be conducted remotely. And, in news not related to coronavirus quarantines, two long-running shows air their series finales.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

After three seasons of a revival, and 11 overall, NBC's Will & Grace airs its series finale at 9 p.m. Thursday. The comedy ends after a run of 246 episodes and 18 Emmy Awards.

The finale finds Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) preparing to move out of their apartment, with Grace also about to give birth. Karen (Megan Mullally) seeks closure with her ex, Stan, and Jack (Sean Hayes) might finally get a chance to be on Broadway. A half-hour series retrospective follows the finale.

Also on broadcast …

Finales: Several other NBC shows also air their finales Thursday: Superstore (8 p.m.) also says goodbye to star America Ferrera, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (8:30) and Law & Order: SVU (10 p.m.) also close out. The latter is ending a few episodes short of its initial order. On Sunday, April 26, CBS' God Friended Me ends after two seasons with a two-hour finale at 8 p.m.

NFL Draft: The crowds of fans won't be there, and players won't get to walk across the stage and shake NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's hand, but the NFL Draft will go on, with teams, players and commentators all working remotely. It kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Thursday on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network, and coverage continues Friday and Saturday.

On cable …

Series finale: After eight seasons and countless imperiling situations, Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) faces one last challenge on the final episode of Homeland (9 p.m. April 26, Showtime).

New: Following Homeland, Showtime debuts Penny Dreadful: City of Angels at 10 p.m. April 26. Set in 1938 Los Angeles, it is not connected to the 2014-16 series but shares a supernatural vibe. Daniel Zovatto, Natalie Dormer and Nathan Lane head the cast.

Also new: A pair of shows spotlighting drag debut this week: HBO's We're Here (9 p.m. Thursday) follows small-town residents recruited to perform in a one-night-only drag show, and RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race (9:30 p.m. Friday, VH1), true to its title, will give a group of to-be-revealed celebs a drag makeover as they compete for charity.

Final season: Starz announced in March that season three would be the last one for its critically acclaimed series Vida. Creator Tanya Saracho crafted the season with an ending in mind; the final run begins at 9 p.m. April 26.

Returning: TLC's 90 Day Fiancé (9 p.m. Monday) begins a new season with a twist: Its couples, all living under coronavirus quarantines, are filming themselves and turning footage over to producers.

On streaming …

New: Chris Evans takes on his first regular TV role in some 20 years with Defending Jacob (Friday, Apple TV+). The erstwhile Captain America plays a prosecutor who learns his son is accused in the death of a classmate. Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Betty Gabriel and Sakina Jaffrey also star.

Also new: Netflix debuts the adult animated series Midnight Gospel on Monday and the improv-comedy show Middleditch & Schwartz on Tuesday.

Returning: Season two of Ricky Gervais' After Life debuts Friday on Netflix.

In case you missed it …

The producers behind Chef's Table bring a similar sensibility to Home, a docuseries looking at extraordinary and innovative dwellings around the world and the people behind them. All episodes are streaming on Apple TV+.